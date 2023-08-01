Joaquin Phoenix has collaborated with Ridley Scott before, but it was one of his most recent performances that landed him the titular role in Napoleon.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Scott revealed that he cast Phoenix after seeing him in Joker. “I'm staring at Joaquin and saying, ‘This little demon is Napoleon Bonaparte.' He looks like him,” he said.

Phoenix played Arthur Fleck/Joker in the self-titled film from DC. He took home an Academy Award for Best Actor for that performance and the film grossed over $1 billion at the box office upon its 2019 release. A sequel is in the works.

Ridley Scott and Phoenix had previously collaborated on Gladiator. In the historical epic, Phoenix played Commodus. Two decades later, Phoenix will once again team up with Scott on another historical epic, Napoleon.

Joaquin Phoenix is a four-time Academy Award nominee and has been flexing his range in recent years. After Joker, Phoenix played a middle-aged radio journalist taking care of his nephew in C'mon C'mon. He then starred in Ari Aster's Beau is Afraid and will then star in Napoleon later this year. Joker 2 — formerly known as Joker: Folie à Deux — wrapped and is scheduled to be released next year.

In Napoleon, Phoenix plays the titular French military commander. The film tells the story of his rise to power through the lens of Empress Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby). A co-release from Apple TV+ and Colombia Pictures (through Sony Pictures Releasing), Napoleon is set for a November 22 release date. It will be released in theaters first before heading to Apple TV+.

