Ridley Scott's Napoleon is over two-and-a-half-hours long. However, the Alien director has an even longer cut of the Joaquin Phoenix-led Apple film.

In a new interview with Empire (via World of Reel), it's revealed that Scott has a four-and-a-half-hour cut of Napoleon in the can. This cut features “more of Joséphine's life before she meets Napoleon.” The article added that Scott would love Apple to “eventually” screen it.

This director's cut runs nearly two more hours than the theatrical cut. While it may be fun to see all that Scott has in the can, it's entirely possible that the fat has been trimmed for the theatrical cut. That said, more of Vanessa Kirby, who plays Joséphine, is rarely a bad thing.

Napoleon is the latest historical epic after the 2021 Ridley Scott double-feature. That year, Scott released both The Last Duel and House of Gucci in the fall. The Napoleon film will depict his rise to power through the lens of Joséphine. Joaquin Phoenix will play the titular emperor.

Ridley Scott is known for his iconic sci-fi films like Alien and Blade Runner. In recent years, Scott has begun taking on a variety of projects. He returned to the Alien franchise in 2012 with Prometheus and would later return for Alien: Covenant. In 2014, he directed Exodus: Gods and Kings before making The Martian.

Coming up, Scott will return to the Gladiator franchise with the long-awaited sequel, Gladiator 2. The first film came out in 2000 and won a number of awards including Best Picture at the Oscars. In the sequel, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, and May Calamawy make their franchise debuts. Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, and Djimon Hounsou reprise their roles from the 2000 film.

Napoleon will be released on November 22.