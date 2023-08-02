Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby made waves on the set of their upcoming film “Napoleon” when they decided to take their performances to the next level, Movieweb reports. The actors, who play French despot Napoleon and his wife Josephine, had an unusual agreement to “shock each other” during filming, leading to a moment where Phoenix slapped Kirby on camera.

The film delves into Napoleon's rise to power in 1799 and explores his tumultuous relationship with Josephine. To ensure authenticity in their portrayal of the historical couple, both actors decided to use real words from their divorce in the church scene. But they wanted to avoid the cliché of a typical period drama, so they agreed to surprise each other during their performances.

“We always wanted to surprise each other,” Kirby explained. This approach allowed them to capture genuine reactions and add depth to their characters' interactions. Phoenix praised the well-orchestrated and designed scenes that came as a result of their agreement.

In one intense divorce scene, the actors consented to Joaquin Phoenix slapping Kirby. Their willingness to explore challenging moments on screen showcased their dedication to their craft.

Kirby expressed admiration for Phoenix's professionalism, care, and creativity, calling him an ideal creative partner. Having a safe space to explore dark and emotional territories together enhanced their performances and added authenticity to the film.

The actors' chemistry on set extended beyond “Napoleon,” as this project marked their reunion since the Academy Award-winning 2000 historical drama “Gladiator.” Their dynamic collaboration promises to bring a captivating and unique perspective to the iconic historical figures they portray.