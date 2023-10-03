Hours before Napoli was set to take on Real Madrid in a highly anticipated Champions League clash, Naples experienced a significant earthquake, sending shockwaves through the city, reported by GOAL. The 4.0-magnitude quake rattled the region, causing alarm among locals and adding an unexpected twist to the atmosphere surrounding the upcoming match.

Despite the seismic event, both teams are gearing up for an intense battle at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Group C. The fixture promises thrilling action on the pitch, with star players like Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, and Victor Osimhen expected to showcase their skills.

Real Madrid, led by their experienced coach Carlo Ancelotti, is no stranger to challenging matches. Ancelotti, who once managed Napoli, acknowledged the tough task ahead, emphasizing Napoli's formidable status in Italian football. “Napoli are one of the best teams in Italy. They've maintained the same structure. They have a high level, individuals, and an atmosphere which pushes them. It's a return to the past. I had positive moments there, in a marvellous city,” Ancelotti stated, reflecting on his past experiences in Naples.

The earthquake has undoubtedly added an unexpected layer of tension and unpredictability to the match. Real Madrid's squad, staying in downtown Naples away from the quake's epicenter, is focused on the game despite the unsettling incident. Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, reporting from Naples, highlighted the intensity of the quake, describing it as a significant event.

As both teams prepare to face off in the Champions League amid this extraordinary backdrop, football fans around the world eagerly anticipate a captivating battle, where the resilience of the players matches the resilience of the city they are playing in.