In a continuation of his public frustration with Napoli, Victor Osimhen was seen ignoring his teammates as he joined the squad at the team hotel ahead of their Serie A clash against Udinese on Wednesday, reported by GOAL. The striker, who has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with the club, snubbed a handshake offer from Diego Demme and chose not to interact with his fellow players.

Osimhen's actions come in the wake of a controversial video posted by Napoli on TikTok, which mocked the striker for missing a penalty against Bologna. This video, which further strained Osimhen's relationship with the club, led the Nigerian forward to delete all posts related to Napoli from his official Instagram account. His agent, Roberto Calenda, has also threatened legal action against Napoli for what they perceive as an attempt to tarnish Osimhen's image.

Victor Osimhen has arrived at Napoli's team hotel ahead of their match against Udinese tonight. He was seen greeting team manager Giuseppe Santoro, but walked past teammates Demme and Zielinski . Nigerian striker is included in squad for tonight's game.pic.twitter.com/eVcoaPAfd8 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley) September 27, 2023

Despite the ongoing controversy, Napoli manager Rudi Garcia has included Osimhen in the matchday squad for the Udinese clash. It remains to be seen whether Osimhen will feature in the starting lineup or how he will respond on the field amid the turbulent situation.

Osimhen's actions and the public spat with the club have raised questions about his future at Napoli. While his talent and goal-scoring ability are undeniable, the strained relationship between player and club could lead to a January transfer, with several top European clubs reportedly monitoring the situation.

As Napoli faces Udinese, all eyes will be on Osimhen and how he navigates the challenges both on and off the field. The outcome of this ongoing dispute will likely have significant implications for the striker's future career path.