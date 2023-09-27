Napoli‘s striker, Victor Osimhen, and his agent, Roberto Calenda, are contemplating legal action against the club following an incident on TikTok, reported by GOAL. Napoli posted a video on the social media platform that featured Osimhen missing a penalty against Bologna. In the background of the video, a high-pitched voice was added, humorously requesting another penalty.

Although Napoli has since deleted the video, Calenda expressed his discontent with the incident and its potential impact on Osimhen. In a statement, he said, “What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Osimhen had a challenging game against Bologna, marked by a missed penalty in the 72nd minute. This frustrating moment led to his substitution in the 79th minute. Osimhen was visibly displeased with the decision, and the incident was captured on camera. Napoli ended the match in a goalless draw, dropping two valuable points.

The situation has created uncertainty about Osimhen's future role in Napoli's starting lineup. As the team prepares to face Udinese in Serie A on Wednesday, it remains to be seen whether the Nigerian striker will be included.

The potential legal action highlights the seriousness with which Victor Osimhen's agent views the incident and the importance of protecting the player's image and reputation in the world of professional football.