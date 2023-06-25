Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen is involved in a three-way transfer battle this summer. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are set to meet with the Serie A champions for the striker's signature.

According to the reports from the Express, the Premier League giants will hold meetings with the Napoli representatives after it was claimed that Osimhen has decided to move to England this summer. Osimhen was fundamental to Napoli's Scudetto title, finishing as the top scorer in Serie A. He scored 26 goals in 32 appearances in Serie A as the Naples won their first title in 33 years.

After the transfer window has opened, he seems to be one of the most attractive names in Europe. Manchester United's initial priority is Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane but can move on to Osimhen if the English striker moves to Real Madrid instead. Osimhen has also been linked with Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid this summer, who have seen the departures of Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema, respectively.

Belgian transfer reporter Sacha Tavolieri believes Osimhen's future at Napoli will be more apparent after the negotiations with Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Tavolieri tweeted: “The file Victor Osimhen will move on the market! #ManUnited, #ChelseaFC & #Liverpool have meetings planned with the entourage of # the top scorer of #SerieA. Next week should define the intentions of his three clubs. The priority of Osimhen is Premier League.”

Chelsea are open to new attacking options too. They are set to announce the departures of Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku. Moreover, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner have already bid farewell to the London club. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also looking for a replacement for Roberto Firmino, who confirmed his departure from Anfield at the end of the season.