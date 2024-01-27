Dive into the unfolding transfer saga as Italian giants Napoli president confirms Victor Osimhen's imminent departure.

The football world is abuzz with speculation as Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, officially confirms that Victor Osimhen, the dynamic striker instrumental in Napoli's historic Serie A triumph, is set to depart the club this summer. Despite inking a new contract just last month, Osimhen's deal reportedly carries a hefty release clause of £112m, prompting Napoli to weigh the option of capitalizing on the striker's market value.

De Laurentiis shed light on the anticipated departure, remarking, “This [Osimhen's exit] was already known since this summer; our negotiations [over the new contract] were friendly. Otherwise, it would not have been so long.” The Napoli president intriguingly hinted at potential destinations for the 25-year-old, confidently stating, “We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG, or a top English club.”

Osimhen, in a recent interview with CBS Sports, added fuel to the transfer fire by revealing, “I have already made my decision on the next step to take at the end of the season. I already have my plan; I know what I want to do, the next step I want to take.” This revelation has intensified the rumors linking the Nigerian striker to London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, both clubs purportedly expressing keen interest in securing Osimhen's services.

As the summer transfer window looms, the race for Osimhen's coveted signature becomes a captivating narrative in the footballing landscape. Fans are left in anticipation, speculating on which top European club will successfully lure the prolific goalscorer. The intrigue surrounding Osimhen's future adds a layer of drama to the transfer market, promising a summer saga to keep football enthusiasts on the edge of their seats.