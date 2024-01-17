Napoli's Victor Osimhen has opened up about his desire to play in the Premier League, sparking interest from clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal

Napoli‘s dynamic striker, Victor Osimhen, has opened up about his desire to play in the Premier League, sparking increased interest from clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal, reported by GOAL. The Nigerian international, who recently committed to Napoli until 2026, expressed his ambitions for a potential move to the English top-flight.

In a conversation with Sky Sports, Osimhen acknowledged his positive relationship with Napoli's president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a strong connection with the club's leadership. Despite ongoing transfer speculations, Osimhen highlighted De Laurentiis' support and the significance of their bond beyond the football pitch.

When asked about his aspirations regarding the Premier League, Osimhen revealed, “Of course one day, definitely but for now, I have other plans in my career that I am looking forward to. So when the time comes, everyone knows.” While expressing his gratitude towards Napoli and the president's backing, Osimhen hinted at having future goals that may involve a move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old's recent contract extension reportedly includes a substantial release clause of €130 million (£112m/$141m), amplifying his market value. Despite this, Osimhen's openness to a potential move to England has captured the attention of clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal, who may consider pursuing the prolific striker.

Real Madrid has also emerged as a contender for Victor Osimhen's signature, looking to bolster their attacking options. As they weigh their options, Osimhen remains focused on the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, where he represents Nigeria. The Super Eagles, after securing a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, are gearing up to face the hosts in a crucial encounter on Thursday. Osimhen's immediate focus lies on contributing to Nigeria's AFCON campaign, but his Premier League aspirations add an intriguing layer to the ongoing transfer saga.