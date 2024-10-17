ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas for the South Point 400 and the first race of the round of eight in the playoffs. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a South Points 400 at Las Vegas prediction and pick.

This is the first race of the rounds of eight in the playoffs. After the last set of races, Alex Bowman, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, and Daniel Suarez were all eliminated. A post-race inspection failure cost Alex Bowman points, eliminating him from the playoffs. This allowed Joey Logano to move on in the playoffs.

The track in Vegas is a 1.5-mile tri-oval track, with 20 degrees of banking on the turns, and nine degrees on the front and back stretches. This is the most traditional style of NASCAR tracks in the 1.5-mile intermediate track style, similar to tracks such as the ones in Michigan, Texas, and Charlotte. In the spring race, Kyle Larson came away with the win.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Las Vegas Odds

Kyle Larson: +340

William Byron: +850

Christopher Bell: +950

Tyler Reddick: +950

Denny Hamlin: +1000

Ryan Blaney: +1400

Joey Logano: +1500

Kyle Busch: +1600

Chase Elliott: +1600

Martin Truex Jr.: +1700

Ross Chastain: +2000

Ty Gibbs: +2400

Brad Keselowski: +3100

Alex Bowman: +3100

Bubba Wallace: +3100

Chris Buescher: +3400

How to Watch Cup Series at Las Vegas

TV: NBC

Time: 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Las Vegas

Kyle Larson enters as the heavy favorite for this race. In his 16 starts at this track, he has been in the top ten, 11 times. He also has been in the top five, eight times, and won three times. His recent races here have been dominant. Starting in the Spring of 2021, he led 103 laps and won. He would lead laps in the fall 2021 race, but finish tenth. In 2022, he was a runner-up in the spring race but finished 35th in the fall race due to an accident. Since then, he has been the runner-up once and won the last two races here.

William Byron has also had some recent wins here. Last spring, Bryon was dominant. He led 176 laps in the race, on his way to a win. Solid races are nothing new for him here. He finished seventh in the playoff race last fall while finishing fifth in the spring race in 2022. In the 2021 spring race, he was eighth and was in the top seven in both stages. In the spring race this year, he led 15 laps and would finish tenth.

Las Vegas has been a solid track for Christopher Bell as well. Last fall, Bell finished second here, while finishing second in the first stage and third in the second stage. He also led 61 laps in that race. He was fifth here in the spring of 2023. Bell was also trending well in the fall race of 2022 before leaving the race. Still, last time at this track was a major struggle. He started tenth and would finish 33rd.

Tyler Reddick has also been solid here in the last six races. In the spring, he started 18th, led a lap, and would finish both stages, plus the race, in second. Since the fall of 2021, he has finished inside the top ten in five of the six races. Further, he has finished in the top ten in all three of the fall races here in his last six total races here.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Las Vegas

Denny Hamlin finished eighth after leading 16 laps in the spring race here. He finished 11th in the spring of 2023, and tenth in the fall, but in the fall of 2022, he finished fifth. Also in the three races from fall 2020 through fall 2021, he finished fourth in better in all of them, including winning a race. Hamlin was in the top ten when he had drivetrain issues that caused him to leave the spring 2022 race.

Ross Chastain does not have a win here but has been solid at this track as of late. He has finished inside the top five in four of the last five races. In the spring race, Chastain started 20th, would lead two laps, and then finish fourth. He has also finished in the top ten of a stage in each of the last five races here.

Cup Series at Las Vegas Prediction & Pick

Favorites in odds normally do well in Cup Series races at Las Vegas and the South Point 400. They normally find themselves moving to the front and holding on. Still, some of the sleepers do often slip into the top ten. Kyle Larson is a major favorite, and he will finish well, but with so much on the line, there will be other major players in this one.

Cup Series at Las Vegas Prediction & Pick: Larson Winner (+340), Byron Top 5 (-105), Chastain Top Ten (-150)