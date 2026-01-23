Jordan Poole and the New Orleans Pelicans, on their off day, took some time to talk to young fans and have them ask about what life in the NBA is like. Little did Poole know that he was about to be reminded of the biggest turning point of his career on a random Thursday afternoon.

A young kid asked Poole who his favorite teammates during his time on the Golden State Warriors were. Poole shouted out Kevon Looney, who is also with the Pelicans this season, and he also mentioned Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins as some of his favorites. There is a notable absence among those Poole mentioned, but a child, who wasn't on camera, reminded the Pelicans guard of him swiftly.

In a hilarious moment caught on camera, the Pelicans guard was asked how he felt when his face caught a punch from former teammate Draymond Green back in 2022.

“It's tough, bro,” Poole said before the clip cut out, via NBA Centel on X (formerly Twitter).

Kid asked Jordan Poole: "How did you feel when Draymond punched you?" 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QGf1di4iq6 — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) January 23, 2026

The trajectory of Poole's career changed dramatically after Green's punch, so calling it “tough” might be an understatement.

Article Continues Below

Jordan Poole struggles with Pelicans, reels from Draymond Green punch fallout

Poole is in the middle of one of the worst years of his career; he's averaging a little under 15 points while shooting below 38 percent from the field this year while coming off the bench for a Pelicans team that's currently dead-last in the West with 10 wins.

If Green did not punch Poole, he most certainly would still be on the Warriors as a rising star who can take some offensive load off of Stephen Curry. But since that punch, Poole's career has taken a wild turn. He was good with the Washington Wizards last year, but this year has been one to forget for someone who, in 2022, seemed to have a brighter future than he's actually experienced to this point.