The NASCAR Cup Series finishes the round of eight in Martinsville. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odd series with a NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville Xfinity 500 prediction and pick.

NASCAR heads into this race as the second to last race of the season. With the playoff field down to eight drivers, two have clinched a spot in the final round. Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano both will be racing for the title next weekend with wins in this round. Currently, Christopher Bell and William Byron fill the last two spots for the Championship Race next week. Still, Kyle Larson is just outside the top four, with Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott following.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Martinsville Odds

Denny Hamlin: +500

Kyle Larson: +500

Ryan Blaney: +550

Chase Elliott: +850

William Byron: +1000

Christopher Bell: +1300

Martin Truex Jr. : +1900

Joey Logano: +2000

Tyler Reddick: +2600

Chase Briscoe: +2800

Brad Keselowski: +3000

Ross Chastain: +3300

Ty Gibbs: +3400

Kyle Busch: +3400

Bubba Wallace: +3400

Alex Bowman: +3700

Josh Berry: +4100

Chris Buescher: +4800

Austin Cindric: +5500

How to Watch Cup Series at Martinsville

TV: NBC

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Martinsville

Each of the favorites in this race are currently outside the top four in points for the next round. The favorite is Denny Hamlin. Hamlin was solid in his last race here. He would start eighth, lead 66 laps and win the second stage, while finishing 11th. He was third in the fall race last year, and fourth in the spring race last year while he has been in the top five in the last three of the last four races at Martinsville. Further, he has been in the top three in a stage, including four of eight stage wins in the last four races on this track. Hamlin last won here in 2015, but he is racing well, and this is a track he has been great at as of late.

Kyle Larson also has a solid history at Martinsville. Larson started first here in the spring race, would win the first stage, and lead 86 laps. He would finish second. He won here in the spring race in 2023 and was sixth in the fall race. Further, he was a runner-up in the fall race in 2022. Still, he has had some troubles, with finishes outside the top ten in eight of the last 14 races on this track. Yet, he has been the winner or runner-up in three of the last four here.

Ryan Blaney has been great here since the fall of 2017. Since the fall race of 2017, he had been outside the top ten three times in the 14 races. In two of the races, he finished 11th, and in the other one he finished 20th. In the last race, this past spring, he finished fifth. He has finished in the top five in eight of the last 11 races here, with a seventh-placed finish and two finishes in 11th. Still, he won the fall race here last year and was third in 2022.

Chase Elliott sits fourth in odds for this race. In the spring race, he started third, finished third after the first stage, and fourth after the second, while finishing the race third. Still, he has struggled some here. Elliott has finished tenth or worse in the previous five races. Prior to that, he had a runner-up finish and win.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Martinsville

William Byron and Christopher Bell are the top two targets for the sleepers, both needing solid finishes to secure a spot in the final race next week. Byron won the spring race here after back-to-back finishes outside the top ten. Still, in his last seven races here, he has two wins, two other top-five finishes, and a seventh-placed finish. Christopher Bell has been hit and misses at this track in his nine starts. He finished 25th in the spring. Bell does have a win, and two seventh-place finishes, but he has also been 15th or worse in in the other seven races here.

Cup Series at Martinsville Prediction & Pick

Short tracks normally lead to favorites doing well, or losing early. That has been the case for many of these drivers. It is either a strong performance or an early crash and loss. The drivers who come in hot and who have done well at Martinsville in the past are who to target in this one overall. Further, the top six drivers that are favored in terms of odds are all looking for one of the final two spots in the Championship Race.

Cup Series at Martinsville Prediction & Pick: Larson Top 3 (+140), Byron Top 5 (+125)