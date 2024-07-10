The NASCAR Cup series heads to Pocono Raceway for the Great American Getaway 400. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono prediction and pick.

The Pocono Raceway is known as “The Tricky Triangle, and for good reason. It has a unique design on the three turns. Turn one is a 14-degree bank, designed like the Trenton Speedway. The tunnel turn is two turns and is an eight-degree bank, modeled after Indianapolis. Then, in turn, three, there is a six-degree bank modeled after the Milwaukee Mile. With three different straightaway lengths and different banking turns, it is unlike any track on the NASCAR circuit. Add in the fact that the track is 2.5 miles long, it is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit.

Last year, Denny Hamlin took the win here, with Tyler Reddick and Martin Truex Jr. coming in right behind him.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Pocono Odds

Denny Hamlin: +450

Kyle Larson: +550

Christopher Bell: +700

Tyler Reddick: +800

Martin Truex Jr.: +850

William Byron: +1000

Chase Elliott: +1500

Ryan Blaney: +1700

Ty Gibbs: +1700

Brad Keselowski: +1800

Kyle Busch: +2400

Ross Chastain: +2600

Joey Logano: +2800

Chris Buescher: +3100

Alex Bowman: +3400

Bubba Wallace: +4100

Daniel Suarez: +9000

Noah Gragson: +9000

Josh Berry: +9000

How to Watch Cup Series at Pocono

TV: USA Network

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Pocono

Denny Hamlin comes in as the favorite here and has had some dominating performances at Pocono. Last year, after starting eighth he would work up to third after the first stage and then fourth after the second. He would lead nine laps on his way to the win. In his last nine races, he has led laps in all of them. Further, he has been inside the top ten seven times, including three wins, a runner-up, and a fourth-placed finish. In 2022 he did have one of his worst races here, finishing 35th after leading 21 laps and starting first, but an accident ruined his day there.

Kyle Larson has also been solid here, but never won at this track. Last year was a struggle. He started third and would lead 24 laps, including winnings in the second stage of the race, but would finish 20th. Still, he has had some solid performances. He has led laps in four of the last six races here. Further, he has won four stages in his last six races here. Still, his best finish in second in 2021, with two fifth-placed finishes in 2022 and 2019.

Tyler Reddick has run this track six times and is normally not in a good starting position. In each of his first five runs here, he started tenth or worse. Last year, he started seventh, led 15 laps, and would finish second. Further, he would be fourth after the first stage and sixth after the second. Reddick also led laps for the first time in his career at this track in the last race. It was his second straight runner-up finish here, and his third straight top-ten finish at Pocono.

Martin Truex Jr. rounds out the favorites. He does have two wins on this track, winning back in 2015 and then against in 2018. He has also been solid here as of late. In his last eight races, he had finished at least one stage in the top ten. He has also led laps in five of the last six races. The last two years have produced results. Truex finished third last year, and seventh the year before. Still, he has finished tenth or worse in five of the last nine races here overall.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Pocono

William Byron sits just outside the top group of contenders for this race. He has had some solid work on this track, but the results have not followed. Last year, he started first and would lead 60 laps. Byron would be third after the second stage, but finish 14th. In 2022, he was sixth after stage one, and fifth after stage two, but would finish 12th. Similar results happened in 2021, with a win after stage two, but finishing 12th even though he led 22 laps. His best finish here comes in 2021. He started second that year, led 13 laps, and would finish third.

Bubba Wallace does not have a win here but has been solid in his last three races. Last year, he would finish 11th after being seventh in stage one, ninth in stage two, and starting tenth. He would finish eighth in 2022, and fifth in 2021. In both years, he led laps. These are his three best finishes at this track, and while a long shot, his recent record deserves consideration.

Cup Series at Pocono Prediction & Pick

Overall, the hardest part of predicting this race is knowing how other drivers will handle the track. One mistake from one of them could be dooming for one of the favorites. Many of the favorites have managed to avoid big crashes and handle this track though. Still, the best cars on this track have all been Toyotas, and Joe Gibbs Racing provides the best team here, which helps guide the decision for this one.

Cup Series at Pocono Prediction & Pick: Denny Hamlin Top 3 (+115), Tyler Reddick Top 5 (-105), Winning Manufacturer Toyota (-120)