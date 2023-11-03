It is the time to crown as champion, as we continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Championship prediction and pick.

Four drivers can win the title in this race, and whoever crosses the finish line first will be the champion. Kyle Larson was the favorite all year and is still in to win the title. Ryan Blaney has three wins this year, including last week. Another win would give him his first title. Christopher Bell won two weeks ago to secure his spot with a chance to win the title. Finally, William Byron rounds out the group, and he is hoping to add to his six wins this year.

The series heads to Phoenix to close out the season. This is a one-mile tri-oval track featuring a dog leg after turn two. It has low-banking turns, which creates high speed, and solid action. It also requires a lot of skill to navigate the odd shape, and pass in the low bank turns.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NASCAR Odds: NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds

Kyle Larson: +180

Ryan Blaney: +300

William Byron: +380

Christopher Bell: +500

Kevin Harvick: +1100

Joey Logano: +1700

Denny Hamlin: +1700

Tyler Reddick: +2500

Martin Truex Jr.: +3000

Chase Elliott: +3500

Brsd Keselowski: +4500

How to Watch the NASCAR Cup Series Championship

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Kyle Larson is looking to win his second title in three years with a win this year. Kyle Larson has won at this track before, back in 2021 as he dominated the race, starting in the pole position and leading 107 laps in the race. He has been in the top ten in eight of the last, with the only race being the first race of 2022 at this track where he had engine trouble and did not finish the race. Last time at this track, he finished fourth after leading 201 laps at the race in the spring.

Ryan Blaney has not won at this track but has been solid here. He has been in the top five in each of the last four races at this track while leading laps in four of the last five races. Blaney has two fourth-place finishes and two second-place finishes. He has also led 320 laps in the last five races at this track. This is one of Blaney's best tracks, and he will be looking to get his first win in this one.

William Byron will be looking to win his second race in a row at this track. He won the spring race here after leading 64 laps. He has finished in the top ten in four of the last six races at this track. Byron comes into this race hot as well. In the last 11 weeks, he has had nine top-ten finishes and six top-five finishes in that time. It has been a long time since someone has swept both races of Phoenix, as that was in 2014.

Christopher Bell had a very rough path in the middle of this year, with just one top-five finish in a 20-race stretch. In the last seven races, he has finished in the top five four times. He won two weeks ago and has had some magic as of late. Still, he has not been great at this track. Last time out was his best finish at this track. In that race, he finished sixth after starting fifth in the race. Still, he did not lead a lap in the race and has yet to lead one here in his career.

Sleepers To Win NASCAR Cup Series Championship

The last time one of the four remaining drivers in the playoffs did not win the race, it was Jimmy Johnson who did it in 2019. It is a rarity, as drivers normally let the guy who can win the championship win the race as well. Joey Logano sits at +1700 in this race, mainly because he is out of the chance. He has been solid at this track, winning here three times, including the last race in 202, when he led 187 laps in the race. In his career, he has been in the top ten in over 50 percent of his races here.

Denny Hamlin is another solid option as a sleeper to win. He won at this track back in 2019 and 2012. He has been in the top ten here in 21 of 36 races with an average finish of 10.9. Hamlin is also the type of driver who may not let someone pass him to take the win.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Prediction & Pick

One of the four remaining drivers will be the winner of this race. It is a rarity to see someone not alive to win the trophy win this race. Kyle Larson was great all year but did have some rough patches. He has also raced well enough on this track. Still, he is not the best here on this track, that is Ryan Blaney. Ryan Blaney will be winning the title in this one.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Prediction & Pick: Ryan Blaney (+300)