It is the penultimate race of the NASCAR season as they head to Martinsville. We continue our NASCAR odd series with an Xfinity 500 at Martinsville prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last week, Christopher Bell won at Homestead to secure his spot in the final four. Kyle Larson already has his spot secured as well, meaning there are two spots up for grabs in this race. Currently, William Byron and Ryan Blaney have those two spots. Still, Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Chris Buescher are hot on their heels. Winning this race secures a chance to win the title, in a winner-take-all all race next week in Phoenix.

This week, the NASCAR Cup Series moves to Martinsville. It is a .526-mile track, the shortest on the circuit. It has tight corners and a paperclip shape. This a track of close racing and will have crashes, but will also require great skill to win this race.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NASCAR Odds: Xfinity 500 Odds

Denny Hamlin: +300

Kyle Larson: +650

William Byron: +750

Martin Truex Jr.: +850

Ryan Blaney: +900

Brad Keselowski: +1000

Tyler Reddick: +1300

Joey Logano: +1400

Kevin Harvick: +1600

Chase Elliott: +1600

Kyle Busch: +1700

Christopher Bell: +1800

Chris Buescher: +2200

Ty Gibbs: +3000

Ross Chastain: +3500

Aric Almirola: +3500

How to Watch Xfinity 500

TV: NBC

Stream: NBC Sports

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

Favorites To Win Xfinity 500

Denny Hamlin enters as the favorite in the race at Martinsville. He has been solid at Martinsville and is good on short tracks. He has won at this track five times, finishing in the top time 68.6 percent of the time. That is 24 top tens in 35 races. In the last two races there, he has finished fourth and fifth. While he had not won her since 2015, he has been solid. Hamlin has led laps in five of the last six races here at Martinsville.

William Byron's biggest concern is recent history at short tracks. He has finished 20th or worse in four of the last six short-track races. Byron has been solid in the last two races here at Martinsville. He has a fifth and fourth-place finish in those two races. Meanwhile, he has led 239 laps in that time. Still, he has some bad finishes as well, even when leading laps. In 2021 he led 103 laps but finished 24th. While Byron has been in the top ten in 24 of 35 laps on this track, he has been solid. He has five wins here as well including three in a row from 2009-2010.

Martin Truex Jr. has dominated this track in the past. Last time out, he finished third, but he also has three wins here in the last eight races. At the same time, he has led laps in the last five races here, including 464 laps here in 2019. He has finished in the top ten in nine of the last 12 races here. He is on the cusp of the top four, and a good race will get him into the top four.

Ryan Blaney has not won a race at Martinsville before. Still, he has been solid on this track. Since 2019, he has finished in the top seven eight of the last nine times. Still, he has led just five laps in the last three races, and still sitting in the top ten each time. Blaney is good enough to win on a short track but has not put it all together to snag the win.

Sleepers To Win Xfinity 500

Joey Logano is no longer in the race for the cup, but could still win this race. He has been great at this track, with two runner-up finishes in the last three races. Since 2018, he has been in the top ten in nine of the last 11 races. He has a win in that time frame while being the runner-up twice, and a third-place finish. Logano has also lost laps in seven of those races, including 25 laps last time out at Martinsville, while he finished second.

Chris Buescher needs this race to stay in the chase. Still, he has gone against the odds all year. He would be the perfect longshot considering his record at Martinsville. He has not finished in the top ten since 2021, and that is his only top-ten finish in the last 16 starts here. By all rights, he should be faded, but he is a great underdog that should be looked at.

Xfinity 500 Prediction & Pick

This is a track that the favorites do well in as long as they can avoid the crash. the two underdogs will not be in this race, and neither will someone who has won the prior two races. William Byron needs to just hold on to the top spot. That will put a little fire under him, but it will not be enough to win. The winner will be Dennyt Hamlin, as he grabs and third spot in the finals, with the two winners, and William Byron.

Xfinity 500 Prediction & Pick: Denny Hamlin (+300)