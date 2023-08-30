Natalie Portman stars with Julianne Moore in May December. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and was acquired by Netflix. It recently came to light that Portman was offered the chance to direct it before Todd Haynes.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Christine Vachon — co-founder of Killer Films Haynes' longtime producing partner — revealed Portman was offered first dibs at May December.

“When I read Carol for the first time, I knew it was something he was going to want to do for a lot of different reasons,” she said, “and I think with May December, we felt pretty strongly that it would strike a chord.”

However, the Samy Burch-written script initially went to Portman, Vachon revealed. ““I believe Natalie’s response was, ‘The script is amazing, and I want to play this role, but let’s send it to Todd Haynes,’” she said.

And the rest is history. Portman would sign on to star and produce, Julianne Moore joined the film as well. May December follows a young actress who researches a scandal-filled couple in preparation for a film chronicling their past 20 years after the fact.

Natalie Portman is an Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in Léon the Professional, V for Vendetta, Black Swan, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy. She is coming off of a return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, which she reprised the role of Jane Foster/Mighty Thor.

May December premiered in competition for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It will serve as the New York Film Festival's “Opening Night Selection” before premiering on Netflix on December 1.

