Nate Diaz believes gaining the weight for his boxing match with Jake Paul may have contributed to his defeat.

Diaz made his professional boxing debut last night after battling Paul in a 10-round, 185-pound contest at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Despite a shaky start in the first round as well as getting dropped by a left hook in the fifth round, the former UFC star did well for the most part and had plenty of moments.

However, it was Paul who landed more strikes and was more effective as a whole throughout the fight as the former Disney star eventually came out with the unanimous decision win to extend his professional record to 7-1.

Reflecting on the contest post-fight, Diaz revealed if he could do it again, he wouldn't have gained the weight as it affected him during the fight.

“If I could do it again, I would've not tried to gain the weight,” Diaz told ESPN. “Because I think that slowed me down a little bit in camp.”

Nate Diaz, of course, mainly competed at 155 pounds in the UFC before later competing exclusively at 170 pounds towards the end of his stint with the promotion.

And so, he was not only making his bow in professional boxing — he was also competing at 185 pounds for the first time after weighing in at 184.9 pounds for the fight.

He may not have been as slow if he fought at his regular weight during the fight. But at the same time, he may have been overpowered by Paul in the clinch or more susceptible to his power had he not gained the weight.

In the end, it's all about finding a balance.