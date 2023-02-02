With the 2022 college football season in the books, the 2023 season kicked off a long time ago with recruiting, culminating in National Signing Day. On Wednesday, top programs, such as Alabama and Colorado football, officially landed their new prospects as these players signed a National Letter of Intent. Throughout the day, college football fans saw their teams getting stronger and building their core for the upcoming years.

Although some prospects are still available and the transfer portal still a factor, securing recruits in February allows programs to start working with some of those players as early as possible. Not only that but it allows schools to focus on the next recruiting classes sooner.

While programs such as Alabama and Georgia remain solid contenders for 2023, others, such as Colorado football, seem to be turning into stronger dark horses. With that being said, here are the biggest winners of National Signing Day.

5. South Carolina Gamecocks

After starting the 2022 season unranked, the South Carolina Gamecocks had some big moments. Most notably, they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers and Clemson Tigers, each of whom had hopes of making it to the College Football Playoff, in back-to-back weeks. Buoyed by those victories, South Carolina finished No. 23 in the national rankings.

For 2023, the team should be even stronger thanks to a big commitment on National Signing Day. The Gamecocks secured five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor.

The multi-sport prospect was often linked to Oregon, so his decision to go to South Carolina is a game-changer for the program. He also received interest from Maryland and CFP semifinalist Michigan.

Harbor became the program’s highest signee since Jadeveon Clowney in 2011, who ended up being the first pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

4. Arizona State Sun Devils

Following the loss of Jayden Daniels to LSU via the transfer portal in the 2022 offseason, the Arizona State Sun Devils have been trying to find his replacement. This past season, they tried transfer Emory Jones out of Florida. Unfortunately for them, the Sun Devils only went 1-6 with him as a starter and finished the year 3-9.

However, the program landed one of the most coveted quarterbacks of the class on National Signing Day. Four-star Jaden Rashada joined Arizona State after originally verbally committing to Miami (FL) and signing a NLI with Florida.

He is the No. 7 quarterback of the class. Additionally, Rashada has a Sun Devils pedigree. His father, Harlen, played for the Sun Devils as a defensive back in the 1990s.

While Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne also committed to Arizona State, Rashada provides competition and could be the starter once the former Fighting Irish enters the draft.

3. Georgia Bulldogs

The 2022 season was a dream for the Georgia Bulldogs. They won their second national title in a row, this time going a perfect 15-0. With high expectations for the upcoming seasons, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will have a lot of work to do as multiple key starters will be entering the NFL in 2023.

For the 2023 recruiting class, Georgia secured five five-stars and 17 four-stars. On National Signing Day, the Bulldogs officially landed five-star prospect Ellis Robinson, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 class. While he won’t join the program this season, his early commitment is nevertheless a big win for the program.

2. National Signing Day Biggest Winner: Alabama Football

The 2022 season was far from what the Crimson Tide fans usually see. Alabama football went 10-2 and failed to reach the SEC Championship Game and the CFP. Because of that, the 2023 recruiting class gained even more attention.

For the third time in six years, Alabama football managed to have the best recruiting class in the FBS. Nick Saban and company finished at the top of the 247Sports team rankings with 327.68 points. The program landed nine five-stars, including No. 3 prospect EDGE Keon Keeley and two other top-10 players.

While the Crimson Tide was relatively quiet on National Signing Day, the fact that Alabama football still kept the top position in the recruiting rankings is enough to make it a winner.

1. National Signing Day Biggest Winner: Colorado Football

After a disappointing 1-11 campaign in 2022, Colorado football is set for a new beginning in 2023. The program brought in Deion Sanders as its new head coach following a 27-6 tenure with the Jackson State Tigers of the FCS. Alongside him, his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders also joined Colorado as a transfer.

In addition to former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter via the transfer portal, the Buffaloes signed five-star Cormani McClain. He was originally projected to go to Miami (FL) but ended up not signing a NLI on Early Signing Day back in December. The cornerback is the third highest-rated freshman recruit in program history.

Plus, the Buffaloes got Alabama’s Demouy Kennedy on the transfer portal. The outside linebacker is a former four-star recruit and has experience under Saban. Colorado football is even working on its 2024 class as No. 4 offensive tackle Brandon Baker hinted that he intends to play for the Buffaloes.

Considering the entire recruiting class, the team’s recent results and the addition of McClain, Colorado football is the No. 1 winner on the 2023 National Signing Day.