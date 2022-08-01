Sleeper team emerges in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside Dodgers, Padres, Cardinals

Juan Soto is expected to be traded ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Recent reports suggest that the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals are the finalists to land the superstar outfielder. However, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that there is a sleeper team to watch out for.

“I think think that three three favorites that are mentioned most with Juan Soto, Dodgers, Cardinals and Padres in no particular order,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “A possible sleeper, and I’ll mention this team right now, the San Francisco Giants.”

This is surprising without question. The Giants are rumored to be shopping veterans such as Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson. Morosi even stated Brandon Belt could be on the move as well. But he later explained why San Francisco may inquire about Juan Soto.

“But remember where this team is,” Morosi said. “They have gotten a little bit older… Juan Soto would fit very well in that ballpark as he would anywhere. In particular, the Giants need some star power.”

He said the Giants could trade Rodon or Belt today and “re-package” the prospects in a potential Soto deal.

If the Giants landed Juan Soto, it would shock the MLB world. San Francisco is hovering around the .500 mark and only have an outside shot at the NL Wild Card. But acquiring Soto wouldn’t be for just one year. The Giants would likely attempt to extend him for the long-term. They could build a contender around him for years to come.

Soto is still expected to be dealt to the Dodgers, Padres, or Cardinals. But the Giants are a dark horse candidate to acquire the 23-year old phenom.