By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Anton Hall Jr just made history in the Army-Navy football clash. Hall Jr broke out a 77-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter to give the Midshipmen a 10-7 lead. The run is the longest ever in the history of the Navy-Army game, per Navy Athletics on Twitter.

Anton Hall to the HOUSE!!!!! 77-yard touchdown run. That's the longest NAVY run in the history of the Army-Navy game. PAT by Bijan Nichols is good and @NavyFB is back on top 10-7 with 4:09 left in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/v2MLU0K2ep — Navy Athletics (@NavyAthletics) December 10, 2022

The Navy-Army gave has been low-scoring throughout. Both teams have made a consistent effort to utilize the ground game. This matchup is reminiscent of an old-fashioned hard-nosed football affair.

However, Twitter had some strong reactions to the lack of all-around offense in the contest.

“Army has 33 yards of total offense and are winning,” Sean Redden wrote on Twitter. “Seriously you can only get this kind of stuff in the Army/Navy game.”

Ross Tucker shared a strong take on the Army-Navy football game.

“You may not love 7-3 with only TD being a blocked punt but I’m telling you this is football the way the good lord intended it to be played.”

However, one other fan wasn’t exactly enjoying the game to say the least.

“This Army Navy game is worse than losing your wallet with $1000 cash in it, car engine breaking down, and your job in the same day,” A user by the name of Kon The Great wrote on Twitter.

Nevertheless, the game is drawing no shortage of attention. Country music star Zach Bryan tweeted his backing for Navy football.

And this will certainly be a moment that Anton Hall Jr never forgets regardless of what his football career holds in the future.