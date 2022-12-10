By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Army-Navy Game is a College Football tradition that thrills fans every year. But not every fan. Some fans, annoyed by the low-scoring nature of the contest between the Black Knights and Midshipmen, took to Twitter and reacted to the contest. Here are some of the best reactions.

Army-Navy is Football at its finest. pic.twitter.com/DBg7hApS4B — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 10, 2022

That sounds about right. While the second half is underway, the first half statistics from the Army-Navy Game were something to behold.

Neither the Army Black Knights nor the Navy Midshipmen football program managed to secure any passing yards in the first half. None. It’s a brand of football that looks a little something like this.

Summary of Navy vs. Army so far: pic.twitter.com/4rbrYZxRa3 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 10, 2022

It’s amazing that nearly 100 years of football haven’t managed to change the respective strategies of Navy or Army. That’s honestly more admirable than anything about this classic College Football rivalry.

Both these coaches are- and have been- determined to establish the run and nothing will stop them from that goal. It truly is something that you would only see in an Army-Navy Game.

Army has 33 yards of total offense and are winning 😂 Seriously you can only get this kind of stuff in the Army/Navy game — Sean Redden (@SReddenSports) December 10, 2022

That’s right, thanks to a blocked punt, Army football managed to carry a 7-3 lead into the second half.

The second half of the Army-Navy Game hasn’t brought much more scoring.

In a way, it is something to behold.

You may not love 7-3 with only TD being a blocked punt but I’m telling you this is football the way the good lord intended it to be played. #ArmyNavy — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 10, 2022

College Football purists- and football purists in general- have to love this kind of a game.

A low-scoring, defensive battle where special teams and the running game help each side in their attempt to gain an advantage.

People might not appreciate it.

But that’s the beauty of the Army-Navy Game.