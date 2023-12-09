Bill Belichick showed off his school spirit and fun side when he joined Lee Corso and company on GameDay ahead of Army-Navy football game

Who says Bill Belichick doesn't know how to have fun? Although he often keeps things short, sweet and football-related, New England Patriots fans are well-aware of the legendary head coach's sense of humor. His dead pan delivery and impressive wit has already produced its fair share of chuckles this year, but on Saturday he showed some real flair.

Ahead of one of sports' most revered traditions, the Army-Navy football game, Belichick appeared on ESPN's College GameDay. As fans of the program know, guests make picks for that day's slate of games, often finding ways to get the home crowd involved. Well, Belichick pulled out an old trick made famous by arguably the face of the show, which had the panel and packed crowd outside Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium going wild.

Bill Belichick living his best life pic.twitter.com/khqQUX6HwM — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 9, 2023

He put on a 1962 “Jolly Roger” Midshipmen helmet, doing his best Lee Corso imitation, via Bussin' With The Boys. The beloved ESPN personality, former head coach and Navy defensive assistant looked absolutely thrilled to see Bill Belichick borrow his shtick.

When predicting the winner of the weekly featured contest, Corso wears a mascot head to represent his choice. It has made for an abundance of classic moments and memories. Belichick's respect for a longtime football figure, as well as his devotion to his alma mater, likely resonated with those watching at home.

Regardless of the outcome, this Army-Navy football clash should be a welcome escape from a miserable NFL season with the Patriots (3-10). Though, winning for the first time in almost six weeks seemed to put the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach in good spirits.