Bill Belichick has more layers than you think. For those who only see the New England Patriots head coach's personality on display at press conferences, it is easy to just call the man a curmudgeon. But the SnapFace master has a way of occasionally flashing a glimpse of his sparkling sense of humor when people least expect it.

While appearing on his weekly radio spot on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked about Taylor Swift being in attendance for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. The Genius did not let the prime set-up go to waste.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I would say, Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest,” the sardonic coach said Monday morning. The All-Pro tight end and the music superstar have been a rumored item for a couple weeks, but Swift's appearance in Sunday's decimation of the Bears was perceived as confirmation of the new union.

"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."

Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! pic.twitter.com/kShgbLqnF0 — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) September 25, 2023

Kelce scored a third-quarter touchdown that elicited an ecstatic response from the 12-time Grammy winner, who was comfortably watching from the owner's box. Bill Belichick knows plenty about rising to the occasion after leading or being an integral part of eight Super Bowl title teams, so surely he can appreciate the future Hall of Famer coming through while under some added pressure.



There are few things that put Belichick in a better mood than beating the New York Jets. Even after 15 consecutive victories against the divisional foe, the hooded one seems to have an extra pep in his step. Of course, Sunday afternoon's 15-10 triumph in the Meadowlands was especially important, as it put the Patriots in the win column for the first time this season.

The laughter will undoubtedly be short-lived, as New England gears up for a big road meeting with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. In between meticulous preparation, though, don't be surprised if Belichick workshops some new zingers to surprise fans with down the road.