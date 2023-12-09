Navy plans to utilized an unconventional quarterback plan as "America's Game" is played in New England for the first time.

Navy football is expected to use an unconventional approach at quarterback for today's much-anticipated matchup against Army, according to a Saturday morning report by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

While Navy football's senior quarterback Xavier Arline is expected to start, although senior quarterback Tai Lavatai is also expected to have playing time.

“A lot of great memories with Tai and Xavier. It goes by fast, and now they’re seniors. Their time is almost over. It’s been a pleasure coaching both of those guys,” Navy quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper told the Capital Gazette last week. “Obviously, things haven’t gone the way we all would have liked during their careers. They’ve both been through their ups and downs, some changes here and there. They’ve both persevered through a lot. Through it all, they’ve handled everything with class.”

Arline, a native of Wading River, New York, has completed 17 of 21 pass attempts this season for 196 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Lavatai, who is from St. Johns, Florida, has completed 26 of 49 passes for 339 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions on the year.

This year's much-heralded Army-Navy game is taking place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Today's game will mark the 124th game between Army and Navy football, which has been played uninterrupted since 1930. The first matchup took place on November 29, 1890, in West Point, New York.

This year marks the first time the game has been played in Massachusetts or any New England state. Next year's matchup will take place at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Navy leads the all-time series 62-54-7, including a fourteen-year win streak that lasted from 2022 to 2015.