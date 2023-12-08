It is the 124th annual meeting between the Army and Navy as we continue our College Football odds series with an Army-Navy prediction and pick.

Army enters the game at 5-6 on the year, but will not be going bowling. They started the season 2-1, but they then lost five straight, including a loss to UMASS. still, Army rebounded in a big way. They took out Air Force 23-3 before winning their last three games. Due to the win over Air Force, they will claim the Commander-in-Chief trophy with a win in this game. They held the trophy from 2017-18, and then against from 2020-21 before losing to Air Force last year.

Navy enters the game at 5-6 as well. They opened with a loss in Dublin, Ireland, and would start the season 1-3. After two straight conference wins, they would fall to Air Force, before closing out the season 2-2. Since Air Force beat Navy, the CIC trophy will return to Air Force with a Navy win, due to everyone being 1-1 in the triangular round-robin.

The uniforms are always on display at this game. Army will be wearing a uniform representing the Third Infantry Division, highlighting their efforts on Operation Iraqi Freedom. Meanwhile, Navy has gone with uniforms representing the U.S. Submarine Forces, the unsung heroes who patrol the ocean. To all those who have served, thank you.

Why Army Will Cover The Spread

The Army offense has been led by Bryson Daily. Traditional of the Army offense, he is not a major passer, with just 105 attempts this year. Daily does have 859 yards passing and six passing touchdowns on the year but has not thrown one since week six against Boston College. Still, he is a solid runner, with 838 yards on the ground and seven scores. He was injured in the game with Coastal Carolina and is considered questionable for this game. If he cannot go, it will be Champ Harris, who has completed 19 of 35 passes this year for 259 yards. He has also run for 44 yards and one score.

While Bryson Daily leads the team in rushing, there are plenty of backs who do work for Army. Kanye Udoh comes in with 436 yards on the year, averaging over 5.1 yards per carry, while scoring once. He did miss the game with Coastal Carolina though. Hayden Reed is also solid with 206 yards and two scores but has not played since the Air Force game. If those two cannot go, it will be a lot of Jakobi Buchana. He is second on the team in touchdowns this year with three and has 160 yards rushing.

In the receiving game, It is Noah Short who leads the way. He comes in with 255 yards on the season, with two scores. Beyond him, only Isaiah Alston, who has been out since week four, and Tyson Riley have touchdown receptions, both with two.

On defense, Army is 55th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 58th in yards allowed per game. They also scored 1.4 turnovers per game this year, which is 56th in the nation. The run defense will be a key in this game. Leo Lowing leads the way with 24 stops for offensive failures in the run game while forcing two fumbles this year.

Why Navy Will Cover The Spread

Navy is not the highest-scoring team this year. They sit 123rd in points per game on the season, while sitting 127th in yards per game. They are the third-highest rushing percentage team in the nation as well, rushing on 73.05 percent of their plays this year. Tai Lavatai had been the starting quarterback but has not appeared in a game since the Air Force game in week eight. This has led to Xavier Arline starting. He has 317 yards with 23 completions this year and a touchdown. Still, his focus is on the running game. On the year, he has 295 yards rushing and two scores.

Alex Tecza is the leader on the ground this year for the team. He comes into the game with 726 yards on the year with five touchdowns. He is averaging over six yards per carry, with three of those yards coming after first contact. Beyond him, Daba Fofana has been solid. He enters the game with 279 yards and three scores as well on the ground.

The top receiver for the team has been Eli Heidenreich. The fullback has brought in 15 receptions out of the backfield, good for 326 yards and four scores. Only Brandon Chatman joined him over 100 yards receiving on the year. He comes in with 227 yards but has not scored.

On defense, Navy is 29th in the nation in yards per rush attempt this year. They rank 19th in the nation on third down conversion, and 10th in opponent red zone scoring. Colin Ramos leads the way on defense, he comes in with 44 tackles and 34 stops for offensive failures in the run game. Meanwhile, Will Harbour comes in with 30 stops for offensive failures, with also a forced fumble on the year.

Final Army-Navy Prediction & Pick

Turnovers will be the key in this game. Navy is second in the nation in takeaways per game, sitting at 2.2 per game. Meanwhile, they are third in the nation in turnover margin per game. Meanwhile, Army is 127th in turnover margin per game, and 131st in giveaways per game. With some uncertainty around who will be available to play for Army, this could be a very close game in which turnovers make the difference. Still, one thing will hold. Both teams will be focused on running the ball. If the two teams can continue to be solid in the red zone, and play the field position game. This will be a low-scoring game. Both of the other two service academy games have hit the under this year, and there is no reason to believe that will not happen again.

Final Army-Navy Prediction & Pick: Navy +2.5 (+100) and Under 28.5 (-120)