Given that basketball is a physical sport, injuries are part of the game. Furthermore, in many cases, a serious injury has the potential to end a player’s career. Unfortunately, even the basketball players in the world experience injuries that surely had an effect in the way they play the game. Fortunately, medicine and technology today have improved so much that serious career-threatening injuries can be treated well enough to extend players’ careers. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 NBA Players that survived career-threatening injuries.

Derrick Rose

After becoming the youngest MVP, things started to spiral downward for Derrick Rose. He tore his ACL and was never the same again. Fortunately, Rose found a way to thrive as a Sixth Man in the NBA. Despite losing his explosiveness and athleticism, one of his best comeback games saw him drop 50 points in a victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jamal Crawford

Aside from Derrick Rose, Jamal Crawford also suffered a similar fate. During a workout with Michael Jordan, Crawford tore his ACL before the 2001-2002 season. Fortunately, His Airness got him the best doctor available to perform the career-saving injury. Crawford would continue to electrify NBA stadiums for several more years until he was 39 years old.

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine was a human highlight reel who electrified Timberwolves fans and ruled the Slam Dunk Contest twice. But with his dunking habits, the shoe finally dropped as Zach LaVine suffered a torn ACL.

After missing the rest of the season, LaVine joined the Windy City. In contrast to expectations, LaVine turned out to be a more complete player that registered two straight All-Star seasons.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is one of the most un-guardable players in the NBA today. Standing at seven foot tall with the skills of a scoring guard, KD was a walking bucket. Unfortunately during the Golden State Warriors’ hunt for a three-peat, he tore his achilles in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals. The injury forced him to miss the rest of the Finals series and the following season.

Although a torn achilles usually leads to drastic changes to a player’s career, KD has played like it didn’t happen. Since returning, KD has continued to impress without question.

Klay Thompson

Like Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson also suffered an injury during the 2019 NBA Finals. He suffered a torn ACL that forced him to miss the rest of the series and the following season. And while he was supposed to return in 2020, Thompson suffered another major injury in the form of a torn achilles while practicing.

Fortunately, after missing two seasons, Thompson was finally able to return. He also helped the Warriors win the NBA championship in the 2021-2022 season.

Shaun Livingston

Drafted with the fourth overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2004 NBA Draft, Shaun Livingston had all the tools to succeed in the NBA. Unfortunately, during his third season, Livingston dislocated his left knee cap which looked like he snapped his leg in half.

While Livingston never lived up to being a first rounder, he played a crucial role as a veteran in the Warriors’ three NBA championship conquests in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Paul George

Paul George is a gifted scorer and talented all-around player. Unfortunately, his stardom was put to a halt after injuring his leg during a scrimmage for Team USA. With the basketball ring stanchion closer to the court, George’s leg landed there and saw him suffer a gruesome fracture. Fortunately, Paul George returned and has registered multiple All-Star trips since the scary injury.

Grant Hill

Grant Hill carved out a lengthy NBA career, especially for someone whose career was hampered by injuries. Hill suffered a severe sprain in his seventh season. It also didn’t help that he contracted MRSA, a deadly infection that could’ve taken his life, in the hospital. Fortunately, his wife was able to get him back to the doctors in time.

After missing the 2003-2004 season, Hill was able to return to the NBA. He registered an All-Star season upon his return. Furthermore, Hill was able to play in the NBA until he was 40 years old.

Gordon Hayward

After signing a lucrative contract with the Boston Celtics, Gordon Hayward suffered a serious leg injury in the season opener. The doctors diagnosed it as a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia. But despite the gruesome injury, Hayward was able to return to the Celtics a season later. Hayward continues to perform at a respectable level since returning from his injury.

Amar’e Stoudemire

Amar’e Stoudemire was an explosive big man for the Phoenix Suns. Unfortunately, during the 2008-2009 season after getting poked in the eye, Stoudemire was diagnosed with a partial retinal detachment which has the potential to lead to blindness if not quickly treated.

Fortunately, Stoudemaire was able to return to the NBA as long as he played with eye-protection glasses. He returned to the Suns and became an All-Star caliber player. After leaving the Suns, Stoudemaire still went on to star for the New York Knicks.