NBA 2K brand ambassador Ronnie 2K is opening up about the online abuse he takes from both fans and players alike. As the face of one of the most popular sports video games in history, Ronnie 2K certainly has what could be considered a pretty cool career, but that doesn't come without its downsides.

Ronnie recently sat down with The Hoop Chat podcast to discuss some of the hate he receives when NBA 2K disagreements occur.

“I am sort of the whipping boy online about [the ratings],” said Ronnie 2K. “Of course I talk to the players about it nonstop, but I'm not involved in the day-to-day. We have a formula, and a lot of what happens on the court, it goes right into the ratings… it's all based on what they do on the court, and then there's some mental stuff.”

Although he may not be the one who establishes the ratings for NBA 2K–including NBA 2K24, which drops on September 8–Ronnie 2K still seems to receive the brunt of the criticism when players or fans don't agree with ratings.

The highest-rated player in NBA 2K24 is reigning finals MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, who just put together one of the most dominant postseason runs in NBA history this past spring.

While few rational fans could disagree with Jokic's spot atop the NBA summit heading into next season, there's still been a large amount of vitriol on some other controversial ratings, which of course are subject to change throughout the year.

Ronnie 2K hopes fans will stop blaming him for the issue.