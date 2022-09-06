Ja Morant, Zion Williamson’s NBA 2K23 dunk ratings will leave players salivating

NBA 2K23 released some of their official player ratings on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo was rated as the highest overall player with a mark of 97. But Ja Morant and Zion Williamson checked in as the highest rated dunkers in the game.

Both Williamson and Morant were rated as 97 overall dunkers. Morant is known for his elite athletic prowess. His ability to practically jump out of the gym leaves fans and players in awe. It is not surprising to see Morant ranked amongst the best dunkers in NBA 2K23.

However, Williamson’s NBA 2K23 dunk rating is a bit more surprising. He has the talent to be the best dunker in the league. But injuries have held him down over the past couple of seasons. As a result, some people felt as if his rating may see a downgrade. But NBA 2K clearly still believes in his ability. With Zion Williamson expected to be healthy to start the season, he will immediately have the opportunity to prove the game correct in reference to his 97 overall dunk rating.

Ja Morant was given an overall rating of 93 in the game. Meanwhile, Williamson is rated at 87 overall.

As far as dunk ratings go, Anthony Edwards, Zach LaVine, and Aaron Gordon are rated at 95. Gordon and LaVine once took part in arguably the best dunk contest of all-time. One has to wonder if these NBA 2K23 dunk ratings will spark a potential Ja Morant-Zion Williamson dunk contest this year. There is no denying the fact that would be quite the spectacle.