Giannis Antetokounmpo rated above Lebron James, Stephen Curry in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 is set to be released later this week. People have been speculating about who the highest rated player in the game will be. But NBA 2K officially announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the highest rated player in the game this year.

Giannis is the #️⃣1 rated player in #NBA2K23 at a 97 OVR 🦌#2KRatings pic.twitter.com/yxANVGIzS3 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

Giannis checks in at a 97 overall.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has established a reputation as one of the league’s best players. He is able to slice through defenders despite profiling as a big. He’s working on his jump shot and is an elite finisher around the rim. It is not surprising to see Giannis listed as the highest rated NBA 2K23 player.

Meanwhile, the game released their ratings for other stars.

Stephen Curry is rated as a 96, while Luka Doncic comes in at a 95. Here is a look at some other ratings that were recently released from NBA 2K23.

Our Cover Athlete @DevinBook is a 91 OVR in 2K23 😤 Reply with your thoughts using #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/cQPEFuDi0N — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 6, 2022

Giannis is the only 97 overall rated player. Stephen Curry, Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid are all rated 96 overall. Luka Doncic is the only 95 overall rated player.

Ronnie 2K previously stated that NBA 2K23 will be the best one yet. There has been no shortage of hype surrounding the game. 2K players have been waiting a long while for the official ratings release. The ratings are subject to change throughout the season based on real life player performance. But Milwaukee Bucks fans are likely thrilled to see that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the highest rated NBA 2K23 player.

This projects to be one of the most popular editions of the game given the intense hype surrounding it.