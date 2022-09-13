Paul George’s controversial NBA 2K23 rating draws fiery take from Clippers’ Marcus Morris

NBA players have not been shy about calling out NBA 2K23 for their ratings. Marcus Morris of the Los Angeles Clippers is the latest player to call out both the game and Ronnie 2K. He had a stern message for the game in reference to Paul George’s controversial 88 overall rating.

“@NBA2K @Ronnie2K I know my rating low but y’all got PG messed up. Dude seriously cold! I love the young players in the league but y’all gotta respect what he’s done and doing smh!”

Morris acknowledged that his own personal rating is low. But his beef was not in reference to himself. He believes Paul George should be rated higher. It should be noted that an 88 overall is not bad by any means. There are plenty of players who would love to be rated that high. But Morris seems to believe George should be rated amongst the best players in the league.

Paul George’s teammate, Kawhi Leonard, was given a 94 overall despite missing last season due to injury. Leonard is one of the best players in the league when healthy. But it would not have been surprising to see his rating drop off a bit following his injury-plagued 2021-2022 campaign.

In the end, the Clippers are in a great spot with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George leading the charge. If they both play well and stay healthy, George will surely end up reaching the 90-plus threshold on NBA 2K23 sooner rather than later. And with key role players such as Marcus Morris on the roster, this is a team built for a deep playoff run.