NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyTEAM and MyCareer Rewards

As 2K Day has come and gone, Season 1 is underway. Here are the NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyTEAM, MyPLAYER, and MyCAREER Rewards.

NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyTEAM Rewards

Level 1 – 90 OVR Free Agent Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF)

Level 2 – 1x Reward Token

Level 3 – Finisher Award Pack (2 Cards)

Level 4 – Free Agent Award Pack (1 Card)

Level 5 – Ascension!

Level 6 – Shot Creator Award Pack (2 Cards)

Level 7 – 3x Reward Tokens

Level 8 – 82 OVR Emerald Steve Kerr (PG/SG)

Level 9 – Unauctionable Base Season 1 Award Pack (5 Cards)

Level 10 – Season 1 Ball

Level 11 – Ascension!

Level 12 – Playmaker Award Pack (2 Cards)

Level 13 – 5x Reward Tokens

Level 14 – Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack (5 Cards)

Level 15 – Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange

Level 16 – 85 OVR Sapphire Bill Cartwright (C/PF)

Level 17 – Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack (5 Cards)

Level 18 – Ascension!

Level 19 – Shoe Colorway (1 Card)

Level 20 – 10x Reward Tokens

Level 21 – Unauctionable Deluxe Season 1 Award Pack (5 Cards)

Level 22 – Ascension!

Level 23 – Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange

Level 24 – 88 OVR Ruby Toni Kukoc (PF/SF)

Level 25 – Historic Trophy Case Pack (1 Card)

Level 26 – Ascension!

Level 27 – Moments Trophy Case Pack (1 Card)

Level 28 – 20x Reward Tokens

Level 29 – Current Trophy Case Pack (1 Card)

Level 30 – Ascension!

Level 31 – Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange

Level 32 – 90 OVR Amethyst Horace Grand (PF/C)

Level 33 – Amethyst Prize Ball

Level 34 – Season 1 Diamond Consumables Pack (6 Cards)

Level 35 – Season 1 Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack (5 Cards)

Level 36 – Ascension!

Level 37 – 75x Reward Tokens

Level 38 – 25,000 MT

Level 39 – Season 1 Amethyst Option Pack (5 Cards)

Level 40 – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Scottie Pippen (SF/PF)

NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyCAREER Rewards

Level 1 – Season 1 Ball and Tee

Level 2 – New Player Indicator

Level 3 – New Jump Shot Meter

Level 4 – Winged Green Release

Level 5 – Season 1 Emote Pack #1

Level 6 – 3x Reward Tokens

Level 7 – 10x Skill Boosts

Level 8 – Dr Disrespect Black Steel Mullet + Headphones (MTN DEW)

Level 9 – Basketball and Siakam Banners

Level 10 – 30 min 2XP Coin

Level 11 – #23 Mask

Level 12 – 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Inside Defense)

Level 13 – New Player Indicator

Level 14 – Season 1 Emote Pack #2

Level 15 – 2K15 and Zion Banners

Level 16 – Clear Facemask

Level 17 – MyTEAM Shoe Pack

Level 18 – 1 Hour 2XP Coin

Level 19 – 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Close Shot)

Level 20 – Dr Disrespect Prototypes (MTN DEW)

Level 21 -Lemelo and Dynamic Duo Banners

Level 22 – Season 1 Emote Pack #2

Level 23 – #23 Backpack

Level 24 – 10x Gatorade Boosts

Level 25 – MyTEAM Promo Pack

Level 26 – Season 1 Emote Pack #4

Level 27 – Hakeem and Davis Banners

Level 28 – 2 Hour 2XP Coin

Level 29 – Life Jacket

Level 30 – Mountain Dew Trike (MTN DEW)

Level 31 – 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Ball Handle)

Level 32 – Dr Disrespect Showtime Vest (MTN DEW)

Level 33 – Season 1 Emote Pack #5

Level 34 – 10x Skill Boosts

Level 35 – MyTEAM Limitless Pack

Level 36 – Jordan and Tatum Banners

Level 37 – 2 Hour 2XP Coin

Level 38 – Season 1 Suit

Level 39 – Extra Badge Point

Level 40 – Four-Seater Golf Cart

NBA 2K23’s Season 1 will last for six weeks and will be ending on October 21, 2022. For more details on what to expect in Season 1 of NBA 2K23 MyTEAM and MyCAREER, click here for the Courtside Report.