NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyTEAM and MyCareer Rewards
As 2K Day has come and gone, Season 1 is underway. Here are the NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyTEAM, MyPLAYER, and MyCAREER Rewards.
NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyTEAM Rewards
Level 1 – 90 OVR Free Agent Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF)
Level 2 – 1x Reward Token
Level 3 – Finisher Award Pack (2 Cards)
Level 4 – Free Agent Award Pack (1 Card)
Level 5 – Ascension!
Level 6 – Shot Creator Award Pack (2 Cards)
Level 7 – 3x Reward Tokens
Level 8 – 82 OVR Emerald Steve Kerr (PG/SG)
Level 9 – Unauctionable Base Season 1 Award Pack (5 Cards)
Level 10 – Season 1 Ball
Level 11 – Ascension!
Level 12 – Playmaker Award Pack (2 Cards)
Level 13 – 5x Reward Tokens
Level 14 – Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack (5 Cards)
Level 15 – Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
Level 16 – 85 OVR Sapphire Bill Cartwright (C/PF)
Level 17 – Unauctionable Standard Season 1 Pack (5 Cards)
Level 18 – Ascension!
Level 19 – Shoe Colorway (1 Card)
Level 20 – 10x Reward Tokens
Level 21 – Unauctionable Deluxe Season 1 Award Pack (5 Cards)
Level 22 – Ascension!
Level 23 – Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
Level 24 – 88 OVR Ruby Toni Kukoc (PF/SF)
Level 25 – Historic Trophy Case Pack (1 Card)
Level 26 – Ascension!
Level 27 – Moments Trophy Case Pack (1 Card)
Level 28 – 20x Reward Tokens
Level 29 – Current Trophy Case Pack (1 Card)
Level 30 – Ascension!
Level 31 – Elite Franchise Highlight Exchange
Level 32 – 90 OVR Amethyst Horace Grand (PF/C)
Level 33 – Amethyst Prize Ball
Level 34 – Season 1 Diamond Consumables Pack (6 Cards)
Level 35 – Season 1 Diamond Shoe Boosts Pack (5 Cards)
Level 36 – Ascension!
Level 37 – 75x Reward Tokens
Level 38 – 25,000 MT
Level 39 – Season 1 Amethyst Option Pack (5 Cards)
Level 40 – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Scottie Pippen (SF/PF)
NBA 2K23 Season 1 MyCAREER Rewards
Level 1 – Season 1 Ball and Tee
Level 2 – New Player Indicator
Level 3 – New Jump Shot Meter
Level 4 – Winged Green Release
Level 5 – Season 1 Emote Pack #1
Level 6 – 3x Reward Tokens
Level 7 – 10x Skill Boosts
Level 8 – Dr Disrespect Black Steel Mullet + Headphones (MTN DEW)
Level 9 – Basketball and Siakam Banners
Level 10 – 30 min 2XP Coin
Level 11 – #23 Mask
Level 12 – 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Inside Defense)
Level 13 – New Player Indicator
Level 14 – Season 1 Emote Pack #2
Level 15 – 2K15 and Zion Banners
Level 16 – Clear Facemask
Level 17 – MyTEAM Shoe Pack
Level 18 – 1 Hour 2XP Coin
Level 19 – 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Close Shot)
Level 20 – Dr Disrespect Prototypes (MTN DEW)
Level 21 -Lemelo and Dynamic Duo Banners
Level 22 – Season 1 Emote Pack #2
Level 23 – #23 Backpack
Level 24 – 10x Gatorade Boosts
Level 25 – MyTEAM Promo Pack
Level 26 – Season 1 Emote Pack #4
Level 27 – Hakeem and Davis Banners
Level 28 – 2 Hour 2XP Coin
Level 29 – Life Jacket
Level 30 – Mountain Dew Trike (MTN DEW)
Level 31 – 2K Breakthrough Gear (+1 Ball Handle)
Level 32 – Dr Disrespect Showtime Vest (MTN DEW)
Level 33 – Season 1 Emote Pack #5
Level 34 – 10x Skill Boosts
Level 35 – MyTEAM Limitless Pack
Level 36 – Jordan and Tatum Banners
Level 37 – 2 Hour 2XP Coin
Level 38 – Season 1 Suit
Level 39 – Extra Badge Point
Level 40 – Four-Seater Golf Cart
NBA 2K23’s Season 1 will last for six weeks and will be ending on October 21, 2022. For more details on what to expect in Season 1 of NBA 2K23 MyTEAM and MyCAREER, click here for the Courtside Report.