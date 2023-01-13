It’s All-Star season in NBA 2K23 Season 4! Here are the NBA 2K23 Season 4 Release Date, Rewards, and Patch Notes.

NBA 2K23 Season 4 Release Date: January 13, 2023



NBA 2K23 Season 4 will be launching on January 13, 2023, at 8:00 AM PST. The whole season will be crossing over the All-Star Weekend and will be lasting until about a week after, until February 24, 2023.

NBA 2K23 Season 4 launch is the first big patch of NBA 2K23 this year. New content is arriving at MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and The W. Season 4 features Chicago Bulls’ All-Star Zach Lavine, and everything arriving this season is All-Star caliber, including:

MyCAREER additions include more swag and cosmetics for your MyPLAYER. More content will be available to unlock as you ascend the rewards ladder, including a remote-control drone with warp abilities that players can earn for reaching Level 40 within the season.

MyTEAM celebrates the Lunar New year with multiple two-week events this Season that combine Agendas, Challenges, and Locker Codes for a Galaxy Opal player card by completing its collection. Additionally, Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach Lavine will lead the packs as the Level 40 reward and also features in the new Signature Challenge along with his pick of all-time best Bulls players.

The W will get all-new W-related rewards, ranging from Logo Cards and 2KBreakthrough skins to clothing bundles and more. 60 new WNBA player jerseys will also become available to the City and the G.O.A.T. Boat in MyCAREER. Season 4 will bring Atlanta Dream star Erica Wheeler, LA Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike and Indiana Fever dynamic duo Tiffany Mitchell and Kelsey Mitchell's jerseys onto the court.

2K Beats will get 10 new tracks from Soulection artists that will all be featured in the soundtrack and at Club 2K. Soulection Supply apparel will also arrive as part of their 12th-year anniversary celebration. A new track from Dayne Carter will also find its way into 2K Beats this season. The NBA 2K Producer Series will also add beats from notable producers Bizness Boi and Big Duke, allowing players to record their own verses over these new beats while playing through the game. Players are encouraged to share their creations using the hashtag #NBA2KProducerSeries.

NBA 2K23 Rewards

MyCAREER

Level 40: Remote-control Drone with Warp Abilities

MyTEAM

Level 40: Galaxy Opal Zach Lavine

Check back on this article once Season 4 officially launches! We’ll be updating the prize tracker for a complete list of the NBA 2K23 Season 4 Rewards once the update is live. So, we’ll see you in court!

NBA 2K23 Patch Notes

NBA 2K23 Season 4 is also getting expanded events, with three 2-week events throughout Season 4. Each event combines Agendas, Challenges, and Locker Codes for a Galaxy Opal player card reward upon completion of its collection. The first is the Lunar New Year Event collection. To start, players need to earn 10 Takeover players dropping each weekday between the start of Season 4 on 1/13 and the end of the Lunar New Year event on January 26. From Agenda Groups, Skill Challenges, and Locker Codes, each player will have their own unique way to be added to your collection. Earn all 10 Takeover Player Cards and the 5 Event Cards to complete the event collection to earn the Galaxy Opal Yi Jianlian.

NBA Paris Game 2023 is also arriving on NBA 2K23, reflecting the real-life match between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons in Paris. Players get to use their favorite MyTEAM lineup to take on the Bulls and the Pistons to earn a new Amethyst Killian Hayes Moments Card. When the game takes place on January 19, if Hayes is able to score ten points in the game, his AMythist card will evolve into Diamond.

Players should also look out for the locker codes that will be given away on January 17. The locker code will unlock a France Prize Basketball Card. Players can use this basketball in challenges and crack it open for rewards including Tokens, MyTEAM Points, or French NBA Player Cards. The codes will be available until January 31, 2023.

Event Cards consisting the Trophy Case will now also be available to be completed directly from Agendas, making it easier for players to catch up with those who finally completed their Trophy Case in the previous season and unlocked the 99 OVR Dark Matter player cards from within. Completing the Trophy Case will give your roster enormous boosts in your collection.

For a complete list of changes, check out the official NBA 2K23 Season 4 Courtside Report. You can also check out all of the active NBA 2K23 Locker Codes in our repository. For everything else about gaming and esports, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.