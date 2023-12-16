Each question in 2KTV gives players a relatively decent amount of time to answer.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 15 aired tonight, with more questions and answers to earn yourself some solid rewards. For those new to 2K, 2KTV is a weekly in-game show featuring Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Together, the two take us through all sorts of NBA 2K content, ranging from content creator builds, special announcements, and much more. However, most people watch the show for the juicy VC rewards to help your MyPLAYER reach 99 OVR faster. Without further ado, let's get into this week's answers.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 15 Answers – All Answers For Episode 15

Which NBA team won the most championships in the 1990s? Answer: Bulls Who won the first championship in the 2KTV MyNBA Eras league? Answer: Danny What is your favorite thing to do in MyNBA? Answer: Any What year was Eras introduced in NBA 2K? Answer: NBA 2K23 The Kobe era starts in what year? Answer: 200 Which of the following is not an Era in NBA 2K24? Answer: Historic Era When was MyGM introduced in NBA 2K? Answer: NBA 2K14 Which Pink Diamond is the reward in the ‘Tis the Season MyTeam collection? Answer: Kobe Bryant

That wraps it up for this weeks episode of NBA 2K24 2KTV. We hope this guide helped you receive some decent rewards, especially VC.

Each question in 2KTV gives players a relatively decent amount of time to answer. Therefore, take your time with each question before answering so you don't miss out on the rewards. Overall, NBA 2KTV offers the easiest and most convenient way to earn rewards in-game. All you really need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. It makes for a great time-killer, especially if you need to wait for a friend to hop online.

Additionally. the developers like to hand out a few freebies every week, ensuring you receive a reward no matter what. Overall, you should always receive something when watching a new episode of 2KTV.

