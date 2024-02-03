The show itself features a wide variety of content, from content creator builds to real NBA player interviews.

We've got the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 22 answers to help players receive some much needed VC. For newcomers to 2K, 2KTV is a weekly in-game show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show itself features a wide variety of content, from content creator builds to real NBA player interviews. However, we know most people want to watch for the VC you earn with every correct answer.

NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 22 Answers

Bill Russell 8 Timberwolves Chris Ford Kareem-Abdul Jabbar Wilt Chamberlain LeBron James Ben Wallace 2 Jerry West Wes Unseld Rookie of The Year Buddy Hield 51 7 4 Hakeem Olajuwon BENZO LeBron James Any

Overall, that includes all NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 22 Answers. To answer a question, just press the corresponding button on your controller with the button on-screen. Furthermore, new episodes typically release every Friday, with a few exceptions here and there. We hope this guide helped you earn some free VC for your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM.

Furthermore, each question typically allots players plenty of time to answer questions correctly. Therefore, take your time with each question and you should be able to answer them all correctly. Additionally, the developers typically throw a few freebies in each episode. This means you usually always get something from watching the show.

Season 4 of NBA 2K24 is still going on, giving you time to unlock 40 rewards in MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Additionally, keep checking back to see if any new locker codes can be redeemed in-game. Season 4 of NBA 2K24 celebrates the All-Star game, with several rewards revolving around the event.

NBA 2K24 2KTV serves as the easiest way to earn free VC on a weekly basis. We recommend waiting to watch an episode until that moment when you need to kill some time. Whether that means waiting for a friend to hop on, or while another game downloads or updates, 2KTV provides a nice buffer in between other activities. So definitely check it out if you have the time and want to earn some rewards.

For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Additionally, subscribe to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive more gaming content!