Need the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 25 Answers to earn some free VC? We've got you covered! For newcomers to NBA 2K, 2KTV is a weekly in-game show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content, from real player interviews, to content-creator builds, and much more. However, we know most people watch to answer the questions and receive VC.
NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 25 Answers
- 20
- Any
- Playmaking
- Level 3 Scorer
- 35
- 41
- 4
- Damian Lillard
- MyTEAM Coliseum
- Free
- Celtics
- Oregon
- 2019
Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 25. To answer a question, just press the corresponding button that matches the answer. Take your time when answering, and try not to skip ahead in the video. This sometimes results in losing your progress and skipping a question. If done correctly, you'll earn much needed VC for your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM.
New Episodes of NBA 2KTV typically release every Friday, with a few exceptions. Furthermore, the devs like to offer a few freebies in each Episode. Therefore, just watching the show, even without a guide, should net you some reward. And that's everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 25 answers.
Overall, the show makes for perhaps the easiest way to earn VC in-game. Personally, I like watching it when waiting for a friend to get online, or for another game to update. All one needs to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
In other 2K news, 2K24 Season 5 officially begins today, bringing all-new rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Phoenix Suns' SG Devin Booker headlines the latest season, as he also graced the cover of NBA 2K23. The latest season comes with new challenges and events to keep fans locked in for quite some time.
Lastly, make sure to redeem the latest 2K24 locker codes for more free rewards. And check in with us every Friday night for all the answers to the latest episodes of 2KTV. See you next week for Episode 26!
For more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, check subscribe to our ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter for more gaming content!