NBA 2K24 Season 5 begins this Friday with brand new content for MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and more. Furthermore, the upcoming season teams up with Phoenix Suns' Superstar Devin Booker to bring you exciting content across all modes. As we move from the All-Star break and into the thick of the NBA Season, 2K24 Season 5 heats things up right away! Without further ado, let's check out everything new.

NBA 2K24 Season 5 – Everything You Need To Know

Firstly, NBA 2K24 Season 5

NBA 2K24 Season 5 MyCAREER

Season brings familiar content in the forms of 40 levels of MyCAREER progression. Play hoops in the City or on the courts to level up and earn new and exciting rewards such as:

Level 1: Season 5 Tee and Ball

Level 10: Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks Team Banners

Level 20: Wearable Mascots

Level 27: Leather Jacket

Level 30: Black-on-Black Jetpack

Level 35: Season 5 Pinstripe Suit

Level 37: Tim Duncan and Larry Bird Banners

Level 39: Motorized Drift Trike

Level 40: Gold Floor Setter (NG)

Overall, check back on Friday for the full list of rewards available this season! Additionally, Season 5 adds new MyPLAYER templates for those looking to start fresh with a new player:

Current NBA:

PG – Coby White

SG – Devin Booker

SF – OG Anunoby

PF – Obi Toppin

C – Nicolas Claxton

Classic NBA:

PG – Nick Van Exel

SG – Tony Allen

SF – Joe Johnson

PF – Rashard Lewis

C – Dikembe Mutombo

Community:

PG – LaMonsta

SG – JerseyMade93

SF – COLETHEMAN

PF – Dimework

C – BashWorld

Lastly, NBA 2K24 Season 5 is collaborating with Bad Bunny. Overall, take on the Bad Bunny Spotlight Challenge to add an 89 OVR Bad Bunny to your lineup in MyTEAM. Furthermore, MyCAREER Bad Bunny content is coming in the form of new cosmetics and music. Overall, enjoy 18 songs from his most recent album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. Overall, this collaboration adds new music and content to keep yourself entertained.

NBA 2K24 Season 5 MyTEAM

Overall, the Courtside Report mentioned the latest NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mobile app, which lets you take the card-collecting experience on the road. Additionally, the Report mentioned the following rewards making an appearance in Season 5:

Level 1: FA Kevin Durant

Level 10: Amethyst Steven Adams

Level 15: Diamond Caron Butler

Level 25: Pink Diamond Pete Maravich

Level 30: Diamond Erik Spoelstra

Level 40: Galaxy Opal James Harden

Furthermore, the latest season adds new Galaxy Opal cards, recently introduced in Season 4. Lastly, Season 5 brings on the MyTEAM Coliseum, earnable by completing various Agendas in MyTeam. However, to earn the Coliseum, players must beat a team by 100 points in Domination, finish a Triple Threat game with a 21-point lead, earn a Weekend Championship Ring in Unlimited, and more.

NBA 2K24 Season 5 The W Online

Overall, The W Online added new Weekly Goals and Season rewards. Additionally, it adds several Sabrina Ionescu rewards, who almost beat Steph Curry in the 3-point challenge last week. Overall, the developers are celebrating her impressive performance with several earnable rewards. Furthermore, Ionescu donned the cover of the WNBA edition of 2K24.

Overall, The W Online goals and rewards include:

Weekly Goal:

Sabrina Ionescu Heroine Edition Jersey

Team Accelerator Boosts

Team Resilience Boosts

Team Extender Boosts

Helping Hands Boosts

Player Boosts

Season Rewards:

MyTEAM Sky Jersey Card

MyTEAM Sabrina 1 Shoe Card

Becky Hammon MyTEAM Coach Card

Clothing Bundles

Becky Hammon Historic T-Shirt

Level C, B, A, S Seasonal Perk Winners Circle

Napheesa Collier Jersey

Sabrina Ionescu All-Star Jersey

NBA 2K24 Season 5 Pass

Lastly, Season 5 will of course include a Season Pass, with 80 free rewards between MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Furthermore, this includes VC, Double XP tokens, MyTEAM items, and much more.

Overall, we look forward to NBA 2K24 Season 5. Just make sure to earn any remaining Season 4 rewards you have yet to earn. Furthermore, keep checking for new redeemable locker codes to receive more free items. And of course, tune in to the latest episode of 2KTV this Friday for free VC and other possible rewards. However, Pro Pass players can get access to a Pro Pass Galaxy Opal James Harden, Galaxy Opal Zion Williamson, White Astronaut Helmet, Premium Skin Motorized Drift Trike, and much more.

NBA 2K24 Season 5 adds tons of new content to keep fans coming back to 2K. Whether you want to create the best MyPLAYER, or build the best MyTEAM, Season 5 grants you more opportunities to do so. We look forward to seeing you on the court this season, whether it's next gen or current!

Lastly, make sure to check out the latest patch notes for Season 5, which made several improvements to gameplay, player likeness, and more. Check back with us on Friday for all the Season 5 rewards for MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

