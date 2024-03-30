We got the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 30 Answers to help you earn some much needed VC. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content, from real player interviews, to fan-submitted highlights. However, we know most people watch to answer the questions and earn some VC. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 30 Answers.
NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 30 Answers
- Tony Parker
- NBA 2K2
- Tony Parker
- 3
- Bash, Cash, Splash!
- Center
- Lights Out
- True
- Any
- Any
Overall, that includes all answers for NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 30. To answer a question, just press the button that matches the answer and you should receive your reward instantly. Furthermore, we recommend not skipping ahead, so you do not lose your progress in the video. Sometimes this causes people to lose order and accidentally lose out on some VC. Answering a question correctly nets a reward, typically VC.
New episodes of NBA 2K24 2KTV typically release every Friday. However, there have been a few exceptions, depending on the calendar. Furthermore, the developers like to throw a few freebies every now and then to reward you just for watching. This means you receive rewards just for watching, even if you do not use a guide.
Overall, NBA 2K24 provides the easiest way to earn VC on a weekly basis. We recommend watching the show whenever you wait for a friend to hop on, or for a game to download. Furthermore, the show provides entertainment while you earn in-game rewards. You can then spend your hard-earned VC on your MyPLAYER or MyTEAM.
In other news, the NBA 2K24 ColdSnap event was delayed. However, the developer plans to release it some time soon. Overall, the event offers even more opportunities to earn VC, as well as Skill Boosts Gatorade Boosts, and more. Keep your eyes out for the event when the developer releases it. Additionally, NBA 2K24 Season 6 begins soon. Therefore, we anticipate to hear something soon about Patch Notes, season rewards, and more.
Additionally, always keep up to date with the latest happenings in MyTEAM. The developer always add new content each week to keep you coming back for more.
Lastly, make sure to redeem the latest NBA 2K24 Locker Codes. Some of these rewards can include anything from cosmetics, MyTEAM items, and more. Furthermore, make sure to earn all the remaining rewards for Season 5. Make sure to use any unused Double XP Coins for either MyTEAM or MyCAREER to boost ahead to better rewards.
