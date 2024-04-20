We’ve got the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 33 Answers to help answer questions and receive some much needed VC. For newcomers, 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. The show itself features a wide variety of content from fan highlights to real player interviews. However, we know most people watch because of the free VC you get for answering questions. Therefore, we listed all the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 33 answers to help you earn some rewards.
NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 33 Answers
- Cynthia Cooper
- Commissioner’s Cup
- 2021
- New York Liberty
- Seattle Storm
- 2
- 1
- 2000
- Houston Comets
- 5
- 1
- 1997
- DeWanna Bonner
- Van Chancellor
- Tamika Catchings
- West
- Thunder
- Caitlin Clark
- Any
- Any
Overall, that includes all the NBA 2K24 2KTV Episode 33 answers. We hope this guide helped you earn some much needed VC. To answer a question, all you need to do is press the button that matches the answer you want to select. As easy as it sounds, we recommend not skipping ahead in episodes. Skipping ahead sometimes causes players to lose their spot, and some VC potentially. For each correct answer, you receive a small amount of VC.
Furthermore, new episodes of NBA 2KTV typically release every Friday. However, sometimes exceptions occurr depending on the calendar, holidays, etc. Another interesting fact is that the developers love to throw a free question in the mix here and there. This means that, even without a guide, you still receive VC just from watching the show. Overall, it provides the easiest way to earn VC on a weekly basis.
Furthermore, 2KTV makes for a great time-killer. Waiting for a friend to hop online, or waiting for a game to download? 2KTV technically provides free rewards along with some entertainment all in one experience. Additionally, the VC you earn each week adds up. It will be detrimental to building a powerful MyPLAYER or MyTEAM
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the latest episode of 2KTV. Best of luck trying to earn some VC this weekend. If you want more rewards, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Additionally, with Season 6 still underway, there are plenty of rewards to earn for both MyCAREER and MyTEAM.
Lastly, to celebrate the NBA Playoffs, we’re running a simulation series of the NBA Play In games. So far, our sims have only achieved an ugly 1-3 record, but there’s hope that things will turn around come playoff time. With the first round of the NBA Playoffs beginning tomorrow, our simulation series is only just getting started.
Overall, that wraps up everything for this week. Furthermore, we wish you the best of luck earning some free VC, along with all the rewards of Season 6. See you next week for episode 34.
Lastly, for more gaming and NBA 2K news, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest.