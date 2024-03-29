The NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Easter Event offers tons of rewards for players to earn for a limited time. Overall, this event allows you to earn Easter Packs after a win in every mode (excluding Challenges). Furthermore, the event lets players exchange Eggs and Event Cards for other prizes, like card packs from other collections. Without further ado, we'll show you everything you need to know about the latest event.
What Is The NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Easter Event?
The Easter Event starts tomorrow in MyTEAM! 🥚
Pick up wins in any mode to earn Easter Packs and complete the Easter Agenda group to get a Galaxy Opal player ball drop 👀 pic.twitter.com/GA2PCmAZ7f
During the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Easter Event from March 29th – 31st, NBA 2K24 Players can receive Easter Packs after earning wins in every mode. However, this excludes Challenges and any Play with Friends modes.
Overall, after each in players earn an Easter Pack, which includes 1 card and exchangeable Event Cards. Furthermore, exchanging Gold Eggs and Egg Event Cards can earn you a multitude of prizes. For example, some of the rewards include 5 Card Packs from different series like Nebula, Leap Year Deluxe, and Iconic, as well as Option Packs.
Regardless of whether you want these players or not, it always adds value to bring more players into your collection. You can always sell unwanted players and earn lots of MT just for winning one game.
Additionally, completing Agendas earns you extra Golden Eggs and Ascension Picks. Finally, completing all Agendas nets you a Galaxy Opal Ball Drop! Therefore, if you love NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, then this weekend definitely seems like a great time to play. Just keep grinding Agendas and win to earn Event Cards to earn multiple items, Ascension Picks, and more.
Some of the possible Galaxy Opal player item rewards include multiple 98 OVR players, like:
- John Wall
- Damian Lillard
- Jalen Green
- Blake Griffin
Lastly, players can sign into the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mobile app during the event for another Exclusive Agenda Group. Overall, it includes an additional seven Golden Egg Event Cards. So, the more you play, the more likely you are to earn some solid rewards.
In other MyTEAM news, NBA 2K24 also released a new collection, Bracket Busters. It features a 100 OVR Magic Johnson, as well as Dark Matter, Galaxy Opal, and Pink Diamond player items. Make sure to check it out in the Seasons Playbook.
Overall, that wraps up everything you need to know about the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Easter event. Make sure to also earn all remaining rewards in Season 5 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER. Furthermore, make sure to check out the latest locker codes to earn even more rewards in game. It seems like a good time to hop into some NBA 2K and earn some easy rewards.
