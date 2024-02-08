2K24 MyTEAM Mobile brings the popular 2K game mode onto the mobile screen

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mobile released today, offering players a limited opportunity to earn a Free Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton in-game. For newcomers, 2K24 MyTEAM Mobile brings the popular 2K game mode onto the mobile screen. Overall, it essentially works like the mode console version, but with slight differences in terms of visuals and gameplay.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mobile – How To Get Free Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton

To unlock a free Pink Diamond Tyrese Haliburton MyTEAM card in 2K24 MyTEAM Mobile, download the app and play one game. Furthermore, the offer doesn't expire until December 31st, 2025. Therefore, you have plenty of time to pick this player item up. We recommend picking this player item up, which should give your team a massive boost right at the start.

Once you complete your first game, the reward should be delivered to your Agendas Menu. Of course, players can only receive one per account. Overall, that includes everything you need to know to receive a free pink diamond Tyrese Haliburton.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mobile Release Date

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mobile released Thursday, February 8th, 2024. The latest release brings an experience similar to the console version of MyTEAM. Essentially, players collect MyTEAM Cards, which represent real NBA players throughout the history of the sport. So, if you wanted, you could have cover star Kobe Bryant on the same team as someone like Victor Wembanyama.

These fantasy-like matchups make for an addicting experience to many gamers, who love the card collecting aspect. To collect cards, you typically need to play games, complete challenges, agendas, and other objectives.

NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Mobile Gameplay

2K24 MyTEAM Mobile allows players to link their Xbox or Playstation accounts and enable cross progression. Familiar modes all make a return, like:

Triple Threat Online: Co-Op

Clutch Time

Salary Cap Mode

Signature Challenges

Domination

Unlimited or Limited

Overall, MyTEAM mobile offers the closest experience to the console version of 2K24 when on the go.

Additionally, the game added a new Player Market, allowing you to form your own lineup from the beginning. You either earn cards via playing or using MTP earned from playing. Of course, new locker codes, which release regularly throughout the year, offer players more in-game rewards all for free. Like 2K24's console versions, MyTEAM mobile offers 40 levels of progression to earn even more rewards each season.

Furthermore, the game offers weekly challenges, along with Exhibition missions for your players to go on. They temporarily leave but return with more rewards. When you need more players, just visit the Pack Market, or upgrade your Players via the Token Market.

Overall, the gameplay offers an experience just like the console version of 2K24, but on the go. If you love playing 2K, you'll probably enjoy what this game has to offer. However, since it only offers the MyTEAM mode, perhaps NBA 2K mobile might be a better option, which offers less card-collecting and more normal content. Nevertheless, it's good to see MyTEAM go mobile for those who prefer games on the go.

Overall, that includes everytying you need to know about NBA 2K24's latest mobile release. With this, and NBA Infinite, there's no shortage of NBA gaming content to experience. As the NBA Season gets into the thick of it, now's the perfect time to hop back into the sport.

