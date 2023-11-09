First NBA 2K24 Ratings Update Revealed

Discover the latest NBA 2K24 ratings update, highlighting changes for top players like Jokić, Curry, and Embiid, along with other key players.

The latest NBA 2K24 ratings update has been released, bringing with it some significant changes that reflect the evolving landscape of the NBA. This update has seen a shakeup at the top, with Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets maintaining his position as the highest-rated player at 98 overall. However, hot on his heels are Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry, who have both climbed to a 97 overall rating.

Here's a closer look at the notable updates in player ratings:

Nikola Jokić: 98 OVR

98 OVR Stephen Curry: 97 OVR (+1)

97 OVR (+1) Joel Embiid: 97 OVR (+1)

97 OVR (+1) Luka Dončić: 96 OVR (+1)

96 OVR (+1) Jimmy Butler: 94 OVR (-1)

94 OVR (-1) Damian Lillard: 93 OVR (-1)

93 OVR (-1) Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)

93 OVR (+1) Kawhi Leonard: 92 OVR (-2)

92 OVR (-2) Tyrese Haliburton: 90 OVR (+2)

90 OVR (+2) Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+2)

90 OVR (+2) Zion Williamson: 89 OVR (-1)

89 OVR (-1) Kyrie Irving: 89 OVR (-1)

89 OVR (-1) Trae Young: 88 OVR (-1)

88 OVR (-1) Tyrese Maxey: 87 OVR (+2)

87 OVR (+2) Domantas Sabonis: 86 OVR (-1)

86 OVR (-1) Scottie Barnes: 86 OVR (+2)

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is delivering an outstanding performance this season, averaging 30 points per game with an impressive shooting display of 51.2% from the field and 47.3% from three-point range. His exceptional play has played a crucial role in the Warriors' strong start, propelling them to the 4th seed in the Western Conference with a 6-3 record.

Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP, continues to dominate for the Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 31.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 53% shooting from the field and 40% from three. His defensive prowess is evident with an average of 2.3 blocks per game. Under his leadership, the 76ers are currently leading the Eastern Conference and have seen the rise of Tyrese Maxey, who’s averaging 25.4 points and 7 assists per game, with commendable shooting percentages.

Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks, nearly averaging a triple-double, has also seen his rating improve. Dončić's stats of 31.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game on 48.3% shooting from the field have been pivotal in the Mavericks' 6-2 record, placing them second in the Western Conference.

Conversely, players like Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Kyrie Irving, and Trae Young have seen their ratings slightly decrease due to various factors including performance dips and injuries. Irving, in particular, has struggled with his shooting, averaging 20.3 points and 7.3 assists on 43.1% shooting from the field and a lower-than-expected 27.8% from three.

Young talents like Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets and Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder have seen significant increases in their ratings. Thomas, particularly, has been a standout, averaging 26.9 points on 47.9% shooting, making him a frontrunner for this year's Most Improved Player award and helping the Nets to a balanced 4-4 record in the East.

This first NBA 2K24 ratings update captures the fluid nature of the NBA, reflecting the real-time performance of its players. It not only provides gamers with a more realistic and dynamic gaming experience but also stirs discussion and excitement among basketball enthusiasts. As the season progresses, it will be intriguing to observe how these ratings continue to evolve and who will emerge as the new front-runners in the virtual basketball world.