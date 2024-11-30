We got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 13 Answers to help you get some free VC this weekend. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game program hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. Overall, the show features a wide variety of content from interviews with real players and developers, as well as player highlights and more. However, we also know that everyone watches 2KTV to earn VC by answering the questions in each episode. Therefore, we listed all NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 13 Answers for your convenience.
NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 13 Answers
- Any
- 2021
- True
- 4th
- Golf
- Benny The Bull
Overall, that includes all the answers for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 13. To answer a question, you just press the button that matches the answer you want to select. Questions appear randomly in each episode, so keep your eyes peeled for new questions. Answering questions correctly in 2KTV typically rewards the player with VC, though they might even earn other rewards.
New episodes of 2KTV usually release on Fridays, though there have been exceptions before in the past. Furthermore, episodes can last as long as 15-25 minutes, depending on the amount of content shown within.
Fortunately, the developers like to throw in a freebie or more in each episode. For example, Episode 12 featured seven questions, one of which rewarded you regardless of the answer you chose. That's nearly 15% of the questions from just one episode. Therefore, tune into 2KTV, because there's no reason not to earn some free VC.
