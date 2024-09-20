We've got the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 3 answers to help players earn free rewards. For newcomers, NBA 2KTV is a weekly in-game show hosted by Alexis Morgan and Chris Manning. The show itself features a wide variety of content from real player interviews to fan highlights and more. However, we know most users watch because they want to earn rewards, some of which include VC. Without further ado, let's take a look at the NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 3 Answers.

NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 3 Answers

Any Any Proving Grounds Five Five Synergy Paint Patroller 90 Post Lockdown

Overall, that includes every answer for NBA 2K25 2KTV Episode 3. To answer a question, just press the button that corresponds with the answer you want to select. When you answer a question correctly, you earn a reward. This may or may not be VC, or perhaps another in-game item. Furthermore, each episode releases every Friday and takes around 20 minutes to watch.

Additionally, we recommend watching every episode from start to finish. Do NOT skip ahead! If you do, you may miss a question or accidentally use the wrong answer. In general, be careful, because the free rewards you earn here do add up over time.

Fortunately, the developers tend to throw at least one freebie or more in every episode. For example, Episode two featured three free answers out of 11 total questions. So even if you dislike using guides, you should still watch 2KTV. The VC rewards alone are more than enough reason to play an episode once a week. We recommend using a guide for your convenience.

Additionally, 2KTV typically goes on until the NBA Season is over. Therefore, there's only a limited amount of episodes which each NBA 2K release. But just in case we haven't made it clear, watch 2KTV! It will be worth it for free-to-play users.

