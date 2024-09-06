NBA 2K25 brings back the Auction House, but you need to unlock it first to use it. While not difficult, not all players know the fastest ways to unlock the Auction House so they can use the feature. Therefore, we created a guide on how to unlock the Auction House in NBA 2K25, and some tips to help you do that faster.

How Do You Unlock the Auction House in NBA 2K25?

To unlock the Auction House in NBA 2K25, you must have a MyTEAM REP rank of Gold or higher. To increase your MyTEAM REP, you need to play various MyTEAM modes.

How Do You Earn MyTEAM REP fast in NBA 2K25?

To earn REP in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM, you can either: Play MyTEAM Modes

Play Modes like Breakout

Complete Certain MyTEAM Agendas/Challenges

Use The Showcase Spot Daily to Earn 2X REP

Firstly, save any unopened packs for the Showcase spot. This is located in Triple Threat Park, and lets you open a pack in front of everyone there. Opening one pack there daily provides an instant 30 minute REP bonus. Make sure to use this only when you're ready to play 30 minutes of undistracted NBA 2K.

We found that Breakout offers the easiest and fastest way to earn MyTEAM Rep. If you play on Rookie Difficulty, you'll be able to finish games faster and earn REP. Sure, you could start on HOF difficulty to earn better rewards. However, playing on Rookie will offer a stress-free experience. Additionally, Breakout becomes more difficult with each win you earn, so it's better to start on the easiest difficulty possible.

There are multiple reasons why Breakout is best mode to earn MyTEAM REP in. Firstly, Breakout rewards you with REP whether you play online or offline modes. Furthermore, the game offers multiple modes, as opposed to just Clutch Time or Triple Threat only. However, you can also set the Breakout board to include only one game mode if you prefer.

So if you're really good at Triple Threat and have a method of ending games quickly, then set the Breakout Run to “Triple Threat Only”. However, Breakout is not the only mode that rewards REP for playing it. You can also play modes like Salary Cap, Domination, Triple Threat Park, and more. But with Breakout, you'll earn a Gold REP level in no time.

But you can also look at your Agendas/Challenges, many which offer REP. Therefore, check which Agendas you can knock out while also playing various MyTEAM modes. This way, you'll fully maximize your REP earnings. And once you reach Gold Rank, you'll finally have Access to the Auction House.

The process itself isn't short, but it's worth it in the long run. The Auction House is a great place to get value for your unwanted items.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know to unlock the Auction House in NBA 2K25. We hope this guide helped you unlock the feature quickly. Once inside, you'll be able to sell unwanted cards for potentially high prices. Furthermore, you might even find that one card you were looking for at a discount. Regardless, the Auction House's return is a welcome one.

