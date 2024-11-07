NBA 2K25 has released its first player ratings update for the 2024-25 season, featuring notable adjustments for three of the league’s biggest stars: Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns. With each update, NBA 2K aims to reflect real-life performances and reward players who have made an early impact on the season. This November, Tatum, Davis, and Durant receive significant boosts, highlighting their strong starts and hinting at impressive seasons ahead.

Jayson Tatum boost to 96 overall rating

Jayson Tatum has had an impressive start, solidifying his status among the league’s elite. After leading the Celtics to an NBA championship last season, Tatum has returned with renewed intensity, averaging 30.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He is shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, maintaining MVP-caliber form as the Celtics jump to a 7-2 start.

Following their recent 118-112 loss to the Golden State Warriors, Boston remains a strong contender in the East, with Tatum's performance as a key factor. In response to his dominant early-season play, NBA 2K25 has increased Tatum’s player rating to 96 overall in NBA 2K25, placing him among the game’s top-rated players.

Anthony Davis jumps to 96 overall

Under new Lakers head coach JJ Redick, Anthony Davis is experiencing a standout season as the focal point of the team’s offense. Averaging 32.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.9 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game, Davis delivers both offensive firepower and defensive prowess. Shooting an efficient 57.1% from the field, Davis has emerged as a frontrunner for MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

The Lakers, currently sitting at 4-4, hope to build momentum as they continue the season. Davis’s early impact has earned him a rating boost to 96 overall, further emphasizing his role as one of the league’s most formidable talents in NBA 2K25.

Kevin Durant increases to 95 overall

In his 17th season, Kevin Durant is proving he remains among the NBA’s elite. The 36-year-old forward has started strong, averaging 27.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. Durant’s offensive efficiency is remarkable, with shooting percentages of 55.1% from the field and 42% from three-point range, solidifying his status as a reliable scoring threat for the Suns.

Durant’s contributions have propelled Phoenix to a league-best 7-1 record, placing them at the top of the Western Conference standings. With his consistent scoring and leadership, Durant holds steady with a 95 overall rating in NBA 2K25’s latest update.

Full List of NBA 2K25 November Player Ratings

In addition to these headline boosts, NBA 2K25’s November update includes a comprehensive set of changes across the league, adjusting overall ratings to reflect players' on-court achievements in real time. This first update highlights rising stars, veteran standouts, and surprise breakouts, capturing the dynamic start of the 2024-25 NBA campaign. Fans can expect further updates as players continue to make their mark, with in-game ratings closely tracking the highs and lows of the NBA season.

Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson: 84 OVR (+4)

Onyeka Okongwu: 81 OVR (+1)

De'Andre Hunter: 80 OVR (+1)

Dyson Daniels: 79 OVR (+5)

Zaccharie Risacher: 77 OVR (+2) – highest rated rookie in NBA 2K25

David Roddy: 74 OVR (+1)

Garrison Mathews: 74 OVR (+2)

David Roddy: 74 OVR (+1)

Keaton Wallace: 71 OVR (+3)

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum: 96 OVR (+1)

Jaylen Brown: 93 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 87 OVR (+1)

Payton Pritchard: 80 OVR (+2)

Neemias Queta: 74 OVR (+3)

Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas: 84 OVR (+3)

Dennis Schröder: 83 OVR (+5)

Cameron Johnson: 80 OVR (+1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 77 OVR (+1)

Ziaire Williams: 75 OVR (+2)

Jalen Wilson: 74 OVR (+3)

Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball: 88 OVR (+1)

Miles Bridges: 80 OVR (-1)

Tre Mann: 79 OVR (+3)

Nick Richards: 78 OVR (+1)

Cody Martin: 76 OVR (+1)

Seth Curry: 75 OVR (+2)

Vasilije Micić: 73 OVR (-2)

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine: 84 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (+2)

Coby White: 82 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 81 OVR (+2)

Ayo Dosunmu: 77 OVR (-1)

Julian Phillips: 71 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)

Jarrett Allen: 87 OVR (+3)

Evan Mobley: 87 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 86 OVR (+4)

Caris LeVert: 79 OVR (+2)

Dean Wade: 75 OVR (+3)

Ty Jerome: 75 OVR (+3)

Sam Merrill: 75 OVR (+1)

Dallas Mavericks

P.J. Washington: 78 OVR (-1)

Naj Marshall: 76 OVR (+1)

Denver Nuggets

Aaron Gordon: 85 OVR (+1)

Jamal Murray: 85 OVR (-2)

Christian Braun: 80 OVR (+4)

Russell Westbrook: 79 OVR (+2)

Julian Strawther: 76 OVR (+3)

Dario Šarić: 74 OVR (-2)

Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham: 87 OVR (+1)

Jaden Ivey: 80 OVR (+2)

Tobias Harris: 79 OVR (-1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio: 74 OVR (-2)

Ron Holland: 73 OVR (+1)

Golden State Warriors

Buddy Hield: 84 OVR (+5)

Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (+3)

Brandin Podziemski: 78 OVR (-1)

Moses Moody: 77 OVR (+1)

Trayce Jackson-Davis: 77 OVR (+1)

Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (+1)

Gary Payton II: 76 OVR (+1)

Lindy Waters III: 75 OVR (+1)

Houston Rockets

Jalen Green: 85 OVR (+1)

Fred VanVleet: 82 OVR (-2)

Tari Eason: 80 OVR (+1)

Cam Whitmore: 76 OVR (-2)

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: 87 OVR (-3)

Aaron Nesmith: 79 OVR (+1)

Andrew Nembhard: 79 OVR (-2)

Jarace Walker: 75 OVR (+1)

Ben Sheppard: 74 OVR (+3)

Los Angeles Clippers

Norman Powell: 84 OVR (+5)

Ivica Zubac: 84 OVR (+2)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

Kris Dunn: 76 OVR (+1)

Terance Mann: 75 OVR (-1)

Amir Coffey: 74 OVR (+1)

Nicolas Batum: 74 OVR (-1)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 74 OVR (-2)

Kai Jones: 70 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis: 96 OVR (+2)

D'Angelo Russell: 80 OVR (-1)

Gabe Vincent: 73 OVR (-1)

Dalton Knecht: 73 OVR (+2)

Memphis Grizzlies

Marcus Smart: 79 OVR (-1)

Santi Aldama: 77 OVR (+1)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: 76 OVR (+2)

Brandon Clarke: 76 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Wells: 75 OVR (+7) – largest overall increase in NBA 2K25's November player ratings update

Zach Edey: 75 OVR (+3)

Jay Huff: 74 OVR (+7)

John Konchar: 73 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (-1)

Jimmy Butler: 87 OVR (-2)

Tyler Herro: 85 OVR (+2)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)

Duncan Robinson: 76 OVR (-1)

Haywood Highsmith: 75 OVR (+1)

Nikola Jović: 75 OVR (-1)

Pelle Larsson: 72 OVR (+4)

Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard: 90 OVR (+1)

Brook Lopez: 79 OVR (-1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Taurean Prince: 76 OVR (+1)

A.J. Green: 74 OVR (+2)

Delon Wright: 74 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 73 OVR (-1)

MarJon Beauchamp: 72 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards: 94 OVR (+1)

Julius Randle: 86 OVR (+1)

Naz Reid: 83 OVR (+2)

Mike Conley: 80 OVR (-1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 79 OVR (-1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 78 OVR (+1)

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram: 87 OVR (+2)

Zion Williamson: 87 OVR (-1)

Jose Alvarado: 78 OVR (+2)

Jordan Hawkins: 77 OVR (+4)

Yves Missi: 73 OVR (+3)

Brandon Boston Jr.: 73 OVR (+3)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 73 OVR (+1)

Daniel Theis: 73 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns: 89 OVR (+1)

Miles McBride: 78 OVR (+2)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: 88 OVR (+1)

Luguentz Dort: 81 OVR (+1)

Alex Caruso: 81 OVR (-1)

Aaron Wiggins: 79 OVR (+1)

Cason Wallace: 77 OVR (+1)

Ousmane Dieng: 74 OVR (+1)

Ajay Mitchell: 69 OVR (+1)

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero: 90 OVR (+1)

Jalen Suggs: 83 OVR (+1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 79 OVR (-1)

Moritz Wagner: 78 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Isaac: 77 OVR (-1)

Anthony Black: 76 OVR (+2)

Cole Anthony: 76 OVR (-2)

Gary Harris: 74 OVR (-1)

Tristan Da Silva: 73 OVR (+3)

Jett Howard: 73 OVR (+2)

Philadelphia 76ers

Caleb Martin: 77 OVR (+1)

Kyle Lowry: 77 OVR (+1)

Andre Drummond: 77 OVR (-1)

Guerschon Yabusele: 76 OVR (+2)

Jared McCain: 73 OVR (+3)

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant: 95 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 77 OVR (-1)

Royce O’Neale: 77 OVR (+2)

Ryan Dunn: 75 OVR (+5)

Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant: 81 OVR (-1)

Deni Avdija: 79 OVR (-1)

Toumani Camara: 76 OVR (+2)

Dalano Banton: 76 OVR (+1)

Donovan Clingan: 74 OVR (+1)

Rayan Rupert: 72 OVR (+2)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 89 OVR (+1)

DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (+1)

Trey Lyles: 74 OVR (-1)

San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul: 83 OVR (+2)

Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (+2)

Jeremy Sochan: 78 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 77 OVR (-1)

Malaki Branham: 76 OVR (+1)

Julian Champagnie: 75 OVR (+2)

Toronto Raptors

R.J. Barrett: 84 OVR (+3)

Gradey Dick: 82 OVR (+6) – the second largest overall increase in NBA 2K25

Davion Mitchell: 76 OVR (+4)

Ochai Agbaji: 76 OVR (+3)

Chris Boucher: 75 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Mogbo: 73 OVR (+4)

Jamison Battle: 70 OVR (+2)

Jamal Shead: 70 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz

John Collins: 82 OVR (+2)

Walker Kessler: 81 OVR (+2)

Keyonte George: 79 OVR (+1)

Collin Sexton: 79 OVR (-1)

Jordan Clarkson: 77 OVR (-1)

Kyle Filipowski: 71 OVR (+1)

Washington Wizards