The second round of fan vote has concluded for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Another week of fan voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game has concluded. Much like the previous voting results, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the way as the top vote getters in the Western and Eastern Conference, respectively. The league officially revealed the up-to-date results for the All-Star voting on Thursday.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Next fan update: 1/18. pic.twitter.com/0K23OtQRmY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 11, 2024

While the vote was close, Antetokounmpo once again leads all players with 3,475,698 total votes. James, who had the second-most votes in the league when the results were revealed last week, is again trailing Giannis with 3,096,031 total votes. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic were the next three on the list to receive the most votes. All of these stars were featured in ClutchPoints' 2024 NBA All-Star Game predictions.

Giannis has been having a remarkable season with the Bucks. Missing just one game to this point in the season, Antetokounmpo has led Milwaukee to a 25-12 record while averaging 31.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Antetokounmpo will be making his eighth straight All-Star appearance on his career in Indianapolis.

As for LeBron, he has been trying to keep things afloat in Los Angeles. Since the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have struggled to find their footing and are now 19-19 on the season. In 35 games, James has averaged 25.1 points, 7.5 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game. James is also shooting 39.7 percent from deep, his highest three-point shooting percentage since the 2012-13 season when he was with the Miami Heat. It is worth noting that LeBron won the league's MVP award that season.

Jokic moved from No. 3 in the West frontcourt voting to No. 2 above Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant. While both players are expected to be named All-Stars, this move is the most notable change in the fan vote.

Along with the common All-Stars named above, the fan vote continues to see various young players who are looking to make their first All-Star appearance receive recognition. This list of potential first-year All-Stars is highlighted by rookies Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, as well as Paolo Banchero, Tyrese Maxey, and Jalen Brunson, three rising stars in the Eastern Conference.

The fan voting for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will account for 50 percent of the vote to decide All-Star starter. The remaining 50 percent is broken up, 25 percent going to NBA players and another 25 percent going to a media panel. Based on the results of latest fan vote, it appears as if Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic are the likely starters from the West. In the East, the fan vote points towards Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid being named the All-Star starters.

The final wave of voting results will be released by the NBA on Monday, January 18. The official starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be announced live during TNT's NBA Tip-Off on Thursday, Jan. 25, followed by the All-Star reserves being announced a week later on Thursday, February 1.