At this point, it’s safe to say that the new format of the NBA All-Star Game is a smashing success. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two players who were voted as the captains, drafted their teams on the spot with the All-Stars all on stage. It was very entertaining to watch the biggest names in the NBA wait for their names to be called. At one point, however, Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic decided to take matters into his own hands.

It was the reserves who were picked first before LeBron and Giannis turned their attention to the starters. It came as a bit of a surprise that Jokic ended up as one of the two last players available in the draft pool along with first-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Denver Nuggets. After all, it was a bit disrespectful for the reigning back-to-back MVP, wouldn’t you say?

Well, Jokic just had to make sure that he wasn’t going to be the very last pick in the draft, so as soon as he realized there were just two players left, he decided to stand up and approach LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar hadn’t even announced his pick yet, but Jokic made sure that it was going to be him:

Nikola Jokic walked over to LeBron James before he even said anything 🤣pic.twitter.com/PW449Pfvsc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

To be fair, LeBron did admit that he was going to pick Nikola Jokic anyway. However, the Nuggets star just had to be sure. It resulted in the most hilarious moment in the draft.