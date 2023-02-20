Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving is still popular enough to make it to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. But in Salt Lake City, he doesn’t seem to be as beloved. In fact, the crowd at Vivint Arena mercilessly booed Irving while he was being introduced.

Kyrie Irving didn’t appear to mind the boos at all, though. He’s been playing in the NBA long enough to have heard worse from an antagonistic crowd.

Kyrie Irving is playing for Team LeBron in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game against Team Giannis. Luka Doncic is also part of Team LeBron, so there’s going to be some sort of natural chemistry when Kyrie Irving and the Slovenian superstar get on the floor together. Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James are also joined on the team by Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Julius Randle of the New York Knicks, De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies, and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Irving started the 2022-23 NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets but made a surprising trade request ahead of the trade deadline, thus resulting in him getting sent to the Mavericks along with Markieff Morris for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a couple of picks.

On the season, Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting j49 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from behind the arc.