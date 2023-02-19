After putting on a show en route to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest title, Mac McClung hyped up his new fans even more with an exciting promise for next year’s festivities.

He’s going back to defend his title.

Of course that is if the NBA invites him to return, but should he get the chance to participate in the 2024 iteration of the competition, McClung is already committing to it.

“I got you. If you guys will have me, I’ll be back,” McClung said in his interview after the win.

Considering what he showed throughout the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, everyone certainly wants to see him back. He almost got a clean 50-sweep, with his second dunk the only one that didn’t get a perfect score. His three other dunks, including his two slams in the final against Trey Murphy III, all got 50s and sent all fans in attendance into a frenzy.

Who wouldn’t want to see him bring back his hops and show everyone a fresh set of dunks? There weren’t a lot of gimmicks to his performance as well, showing just his pure energy and creativity in the process.

Here’s to hoping, however, that he gets a more intense competition next year, though. Murphy performed really well, but both Jericho Sims and Kenyon Martin Jr. didn’t really live up to the high expectations on them.

Maybe Aaron Gordon can try again? Or maybe the previous recent winners can get together for a battle of the champions? Whatever the NBA decides to do, they shouldn’t waste the chance that Mac McClung gave them to save the Dunk Contest.