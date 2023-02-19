Mac McClung made headlines on Saturday night after the Philadelphia 76ers guard came out with a mind-blowing performance in the NBA Dunk Contest. He lifted the trophy after four eye-popping dunks, which also included a title-winning 540 slam. Needless to say, McClung had the basketball world buzzing after putting on a show.

After the spectacle, McClung faced the press for his post-event interview. It was at this point that the Sixers stud revealed how he drew inspiration from some of the legends who paved the way for him in the NBA Dunk Contest:

"I loved Vince Carter. Just watching the Zach LaVine & Aaron Gordon Dunk Contest was just something I enjoyed so much. I said, 'If I get to be a part of this one day, I hope to make an impact like those guys.'" Mac McClung on his Dunk Champion inspirations 🔥 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/mDfL42uOI5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

McClung honored Carter by busting out Vince’s iconic “it’s over” celebration after Mac’s 540 dunk. He was right. That mind-blowing slam secured the Dunk Contest win for him over New Orleans Pelicans big man Trey Murphy III. McClung also sent out a special shoutout for Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon, who arguably put up the greatest NBA Dunk Contest battle of all time.

When asked to share his thoughts on his performance, Mac McClung admitted that everything has yet to sink in on him at this point:

"It's really a blur to be honest. Probably a lot of stuff's happened on the internet, I haven't checked. Really just grateful. I had a lot of help, Chuck & my best friends calling me every night trying to give me ideas. It was a lot of fun" 2023 Slam Dunk Champion Mac McClung 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Jhbf60JO3Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

The good news for McClung is that he’s right; all of his dunks are on the internet right now, and they’ve definitely taken social media by storm.